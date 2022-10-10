ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

Dragons Tennis is Headed to the Section Finals

Section semi final update from Pine City Head Coach Kristin Unverzagt. The Dragons had a strong match to win 6-1 over Crosby-Ironton in the section semi-final match. The girls were focused and came out ready to battle hard. Our aggressive play and determination was key to a quick start. I am so proud of the girls for their focus and hard work. They have been practicing hard each day to prepare and improve each time they step on the court. They have high goals but do not overlook any opponent and continue to come ready to play.
PINE CITY, MN
