Dragons Tennis is Headed to the Section Finals
Section semi final update from Pine City Head Coach Kristin Unverzagt. The Dragons had a strong match to win 6-1 over Crosby-Ironton in the section semi-final match. The girls were focused and came out ready to battle hard. Our aggressive play and determination was key to a quick start. I am so proud of the girls for their focus and hard work. They have been practicing hard each day to prepare and improve each time they step on the court. They have high goals but do not overlook any opponent and continue to come ready to play.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
Pyramid Healthcare Enters into Purchase Agreement to Buy Lakeside Property
Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement for the Lakeside Medical Center buildings at 129 6th Ave. SE in Pine City, with plans to renovate Lakeside for use as a residential rehabilitation facility for adults suffering from chemical dependency. The proposed medical facility will offer an anticipated 120...
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
4 arrested with ghost guns after trying to enter Coon Rapids homecoming game
A group of people attempting to enter the Coon Rapids homecoming game Thursday night was apprehended by police thanks to a tipster, according to the principal of Coon Rapids High School. In a letter sent to families obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Principal John Peña says a small group of...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Residents Speak Up Against Proposed London Road Roundabouts
DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Duluth’s London Road voiced concerns Tuesday evening over the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed roundabouts for the popular road that connects to many to and from the North Shore and beyond. MnDOT’s plans include three roundabouts at 26th, 40th and 60th avenues....
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Toddler 'stable' after being run over by mother's vehicle in Ramsey
Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A two-year-old girl is in a stable condition after a she was run over by her mother's vehicle during school dropoff for her siblings Wednesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the incident outside Brookside Elementary in...
One Dead Following Tuesday Crash in Isanti County
On Tuesday evening at approximately 10:40 PM, deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 249th and Verdin Avenue Northwest on a report of a car crash that resulted in the vehicle rolling over. Deputies arrived and located a single male occupant, believed to be...
