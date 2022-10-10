ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Sports Nation

West Hudson Honors Soccer Lineage, Minus RBNY

The Town of Harrison, New Jersey honored its long history with the sport of soccer this past Saturday afternoon. A ceremony for the new monument, located at Harrison Library Park in the center of the town, was attended by a crowd of over 200 and included legends of the game. Former North American Soccer League champions and U.S. Men’s National team stars all doted the star studded stage.
HARRISON, NJ
.@LongstrethLAX girls’ recruit Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 DEF Pollard commits to George Mason

Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 defender Julia Pollard of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at George Mason University. High school: Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Defense. College committed to: George Mason University. Club team: Yellow Jackets South. Lacrosse...
RICHMOND, VA

