Arlington (N.Y.) 2023 MF Hogaboom is ‘Player to Watch’ for @Victory_Events Beast National Showcase Oct. 29 at Proving Grounds (PA)
Spencer Hogaboom is looking to expand his recruiting opportunities this fall. “I have a few options right now where I could commit right away,” said the 2023 midfielder from Arlington (N.Y.). “Right now I still want to expand my options and commit before the (spring) season.”. Hogaboom had...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
West Hudson Honors Soccer Lineage, Minus RBNY
The Town of Harrison, New Jersey honored its long history with the sport of soccer this past Saturday afternoon. A ceremony for the new monument, located at Harrison Library Park in the center of the town, was attended by a crowd of over 200 and included legends of the game. Former North American Soccer League champions and U.S. Men’s National team stars all doted the star studded stage.
.@LongstrethLAX girls’ recruit Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 DEF Pollard commits to George Mason
Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 defender Julia Pollard of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at George Mason University. High school: Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Defense. College committed to: George Mason University. Club team: Yellow Jackets South. Lacrosse...
