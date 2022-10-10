Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holmes Co. High School throwing a frightening fundraiser
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School students are hosting a frightening fundraiser. The ‘CarnEVIL of Screams’ is happening all October to raise money for their end-of-the-year project-graduation party. More than 100 students have been involved in the pre-production process since May.Now they are seeing it all come together. The community is welcome to […]
WJHG-TV
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
Mosier family prepares for annual ‘Haunted Field of Screams’
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — In Cottondale, there’s a family-run business that puts a unique twist on Halloween festivities. For the past 13 years, the Mosier family has set up a ‘Haunted Field of Screams’ laid out in a corn maze. The three-week-long event kicks off this weekend. Clowns, corn, and chainsaws are just a few […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Church packs boxes for Operation Christmas Child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the most wonderful time of the year right around the corner, members of Emmaus United Methodist Church are fast at work. They congregated for what they call “packing Saturday”. Missionaries filled 600 shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal care products, that will be shipped to children across the world this holiday season. It is a part of a ministry program with Samaritan’s Purse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Jaxson, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet shepherd mix is about two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
Prepping students for the real world
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven Charter Academy’s Dana Bohac teaches Criminal Justice to students. She’s also a Reserve Deputy with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Bohac taught for six years before switching things up and becoming a Law Enforcement Officer. “With my Law Enforcement Officer career, I went into the SRD position […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
Re-Bath seeks out veterans for a chance to receive a bathroom makeover
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Veterans Day is next month, and Re-Bath is doing something special to honor local veterans. Re-Bath is asking people to submit the names of deserving veterans for a chance to receive a free bathroom remodeling job. They will make their decision based on the stories submitted about each nominee. […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
mypanhandle.com
Cold front moving south brings wet weather today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area. In northwest Florida, rain will be isolated in nature through the morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered activity is likely inland Wednesday afternoon and in our western-most counties. Our coastal areas along with central and southeastern counties will likely see showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight through Thursday morning. The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
mypanhandle.com
Moisture increasing ahead of mid-week front
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
Panama City commissioners approve penny tax on vacation rentals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved a new tax on Tuesday for short-term rentals. But it will only impact visitors staying at motels, hotels and vacation rentals like Airbnb’s. “This business tax is only for the person who is spending the money to stay at the Air BnB,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna […]
Comments / 0