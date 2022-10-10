Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup. He is survived by his mother Lori Berner and Willie Nalley, Papillion, NE, his father and stepmother Jason and Bobbi Berner, Ashland, NE. Brothers Logan Berner, Lincoln, NE, and Mitchell Berner, Ashland, NE.

ASHLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO