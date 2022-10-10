Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
WOWT
Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event
A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. Man killed in North Omaha shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Omaha police say a...
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
kjan.com
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
The Nebraska City News Press
Kody Michael Berner
Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup. He is survived by his mother Lori Berner and Willie Nalley, Papillion, NE, his father and stepmother Jason and Bobbi Berner, Ashland, NE. Brothers Logan Berner, Lincoln, NE, and Mitchell Berner, Ashland, NE.
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
klkntv.com
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Omaha?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
Where can I get good cinnamon rolls in Omaha?
I had a really good one at Hardy’s coffee in Benson last week. The employee serving me said they make them daily. (u/photobanana) There's this Jimmy guy, runs a cinnamon roll shop at the mall here in Omaha. It's all good, man. (u/PrintableKanjiEmblem)
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
