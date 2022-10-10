Mena Suvari, Alexis Knapp, Sarah Grey & Director Kevin Lewis On The New Film “The Accursed,” Upcoming Work Projects & More

The new Hulu series Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series — which premiered last month — stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth, Spencer House and Alicia Crowder.

