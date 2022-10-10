Mena Suvari, Alexis Knapp, Sarah Grey & Director Kevin Lewis On The New Film “The Accursed,” Upcoming Work Projects & More

Read full article on original website
Grace Van Patten On The Hulu Series “Tell Me Lies” & More
The new Hulu series Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series — which premiered last month — stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth, Spencer House and Alicia Crowder.
Will Sasso On The New Audio Up Podcast “The Ballad Of Uncle Drank,” Conrad Thompson, Guest-Hosting For WWE & More
Home to a world of infinite, audio-based properties, Audio Up has built an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. The company is led by Audio Up CEO and Adweek’s 2020 “Podcast Innovator of the Year” and “Podcast Producer of the Year” recipient Jared Gutstadt. Current scripted properties include the season two of Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke, Garrett Hedlund, Elle King, Shooter Jennings and award-winning Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, Webby honoree for “Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast” Halloween In Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Strawberry Spring, the first adaptation of the Stephen King classic.
Frankie Quiñones On The Return Of “The Frankie Quiñones Show,” Working With iHeartMedia, Hulu’s “This Fool,” Stand-Up & More
Frankie Quiñones is a hard-working comedian, actor and creator who you may recognize from a variety of places. Beyond starring in the Hulu comedy This Fool as Luis, Quiñones recently appeared on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows and TBS’ The Dress Gang beyond voicing characters on the Cartoon Network’s Victor & Valentino and HBO Max’s Fired On Mars. Speaking of HBO Max, that channel featured a half-hour stand-up special starring Quiñones last year, as titled Superhomies.
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “SUCKERPUNCH,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, “Dad Rock,” “The Midnight Club”& More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. SUCKERPUNCH is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s PARANOIA EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
Ice-T On Working With My Legacy Voice, Future Body Count Plans, John Mulaney, Slayer, Snoop Dogg, “Fear Of A Black Hat” & More
Last month, My Legacy Voice — a new platform from VoCapsule, LLC — announced the launch of early access to its beta service. In short, My Legacy Voice is a new service that captures and protects a speaker’s voice until a designated recipient wants to access a replica—a clone–made with AI technology. My Legacy Voice creates highly realistic voice clones with a combination of proprietary techniques, prompt engineering methods and licensed artificial intelligence programs. Per VoCapsule Founder and CEO Brock Daily says: “We understand a major problem for those who have lost someone they love. Nobody should ever say, ‘I wish I could hear their voice again.'” In turn, My Legacy Voice’s platform lets new members register, record and store voice data that will train a voice clone.
Raye review – a matter-of-fact masterclass in poignant pop
Raye is sitting at a piano recalling the moment in her career she learned to fake it. It was 2016 and her manager was suggesting she jump on a track with dance act Jonas Blue. “On first listen I hated the song,” she says. “That was when I became a great actress because everyone thought I loved this song. But I’m going to perform it for you now.”
‘The Kollective’ Producer Submarine Readies Intense Esports Thriller Series ‘A.D.D.’ From ‘Arcane’ Writer Nick Luddington — MIA Market
EXCLUSIVE: Dutch producer Submarine’s good week here in Rome at the MIA Market has continued as it unveiled its latest project. The Amsterdam-, LA- and London-based firm has followed up its Bellingcat journalism thriller drama The Kollective being taken to series by revealing up Esports thriller series A.D.D. — a collaboration with Nick Luddington. It is is billed as a grounded sci-fi thriller about a young, genius gamer who joins the world’s premier e-sports team, A.D.D., in a bid to discover what happened to her older brother – a former A.D.D. megastar who mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight.” She realizes the team...
Geffen Records’ Astrokidjay Drops New Single ‘Hunnid Dayz’
Geffen Records’ new signee and hottest artist to watch Astrokidjay just released his new single “Hunnid Dayz” via LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records. The versatile Tanzania-born and Toronto-based artist deftly floats between Hip Hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with confidence and charisma. He’s smooth with it and this dark trap joint is one of those late-night playlist grooves…4/5 from my side!
Jay Critch – “Lefty” ft. Rich The Kid
With a brusque Brooklyn brogue and an unflappable demeanor, Jay Critch commands a loyal following in his home borough and beyond. Connecting with his mentor and frequent collaborator Rich The Kid for only the second time since 2019, Critch shares “Lefty,” his new video single. An atmospheric banger that recalls the duo’s acclaimed work on the Rich Forever series of mixtapes, the Timothy On The Beat-produced track finds the two rappers ping-ponging back and forth, each trying to outdo the other’s flexes. While Rich touts his brand new Maybach and the half-a-mil watch on his left wrist, Critch quiets down his haters with money talk.
Rising Talent Hoosh Drops ‘Slow Dance’ with Accompanying Visuals
If you’ve been making the rounds with the Rolling Loud Music Festival, it’s likely that Hoosh has caught your ear and your interest. This year he performed at Rolling Loud Miami, Toronto, and New York rocking crowds and giving them something to cheer for. His single Slow Dance with Paperwater, is delivered on a smooth and nuanced musicbed which allows for the showcase of his voice and style…he’s on another level for real and has a real shot at being someone we talk about for years to come.
