This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO