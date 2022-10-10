Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
tjrwrestling.net
Eva Marie Teases Potential WWE Return
Eva Marie could be coming back to WWE again based on a recent she posted on social media where she tagged a major name in the company. Eva Marie could be coming back to WWE again based on a recent she posted on social media where she tagged a major name in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Bandido Leaning Towards Signing With AEW
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth....
thehypemagazine.com
Grace Van Patten On The Hulu Series “Tell Me Lies” & More
The new Hulu series Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series — which premiered last month — stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth, Spencer House and Alicia Crowder.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
thehypemagazine.com
Ice-T On Working With My Legacy Voice, Future Body Count Plans, John Mulaney, Slayer, Snoop Dogg, “Fear Of A Black Hat” & More
Last month, My Legacy Voice — a new platform from VoCapsule, LLC — announced the launch of early access to its beta service. In short, My Legacy Voice is a new service that captures and protects a speaker’s voice until a designated recipient wants to access a replica—a clone–made with AI technology. My Legacy Voice creates highly realistic voice clones with a combination of proprietary techniques, prompt engineering methods and licensed artificial intelligence programs. Per VoCapsule Founder and CEO Brock Daily says: “We understand a major problem for those who have lost someone they love. Nobody should ever say, ‘I wish I could hear their voice again.'” In turn, My Legacy Voice’s platform lets new members register, record and store voice data that will train a voice clone.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Wrestler Accused Of Stealing Move From AEW Star
This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho’s Next ROH World Championship Match Set [SPOILER]
Chris Jericho has a new contender for the ROH World Championship as of the latest AEW Rampage taping!. Jericho Appreciation Society leader Chris Jericho became an eight-time World Champion when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. After successfully defending the title against Bandido on September 26th, he made it clear that he intended to dismantle Ring of Honor’s legacy by going after every former champion, announcer, and referee.
Yardbarker
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12): Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
All Elite Wrestling will deliver a star-studded episode of AEW Dynamite on October 12. Live from Toronto, Canada, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Plus, Orange Cassidy will challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Elsewhere on the show, Jungle Boy will battle Luchasaurus, among other bouts.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Sheds Light On How Her AEW Deal Came Together
New AEW signee Renee Paquette made her debut for the company last night on "Dynamite" in her hometown of Toronto. On "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Paquette, who is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, shed light on how her AEW deal came about and how much communication she has had with AEW CEO Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Renee Paquette's Future In Pro Wrestling
Over the past couple of weeks, it was rumored that WWE was interested in bringing back Renee Paquette. However, despite WWE's reported interest in her, it was also speculated that she would turn down her former employer to share Wednesday nights with her husband. We now know what choice she's making.
thehypemagazine.com
Michael Monroe On Demolition 23.’s Debut Album, His Upcoming Documentary, Hanoi Rocks, Future Career Plans & More
Michael Monroe, who turned 60 in June, celebrated that birthday milestone in a big way last month. The focal point of a three-hour concert at Finland’s Helsinki Ice Hall, Monroe reunited the original line-up of Hanoi Rocks — one of Finland’s most significant rock bands of all time — for the first time since July 27th, 1982. An influential band on the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Skid Row alike, Hanoi Rocks made classic rock and comic book website headlines earlier this year when the group’s legacy factored into dialogue by John Cena’s character in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Saraya Choosing To Sign With AEW, News On Previous WWE Deal
A new update has provided some insight into why Saraya chose to sign with AEW along with information on WWE’s old regime believing the “case was closed” in terms of clearing Saraya to wrestle again. It was in July 2022 when Saraya’s WWE run came to an...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Calls AEW’s Recent Troubles ‘Growing Pains’, Says Positives Outweigh Negatives
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Chris Jericho weighed in on recent backstage issues in AEW and said it’s ‘growing pains’ as the company continues to build. There have recently been multiple highly-publicized fights backstage, including the one between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite at All Out.
nodq.com
Chris Jericho comments on being a locker room leader in AEW amidst backstage drama
Chris Jericho did an interview with Comicbook.com and discussed being a locker room leader in AEW amidst recent backstage drama…. “It’s just that we’re a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it’d been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We’ve been around for three years, so there’s always going to be growing pains. And that’s why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It’s like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team.
