Elkhorn, WI

Whitewater city manager pool whittled down

Eight candidates are in the running to helm day-to-day municipal operations in Whitewater, based on a report released this week. Human Resources Director Judy Atkinson provided the Common Council with an outline of the early phases of the recruitment process at a meeting Oct. 4. Atkinson has been collaborating with...
WHITEWATER, WI
Spelling it out for you

This wasn’t your grandfather’s spelling bee – not by any stretch of the imagination. For starters, it was adults teaming up to spell words. Then there were second chances, the ability to “swat” a word away (complete with a bee swatter) and even “sting” a team with a word – meaning your word became the next team’s word.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI

