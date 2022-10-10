ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
nrn.com

One way to get employees in this labor market

Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about one Chick-fil-A operator's response to the labor market. A Chick-fil-A operator in Miami recently got 429 applications for a job within a week of...
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

50 Frighteningly Fun Things To Do In Miami This Halloween

The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Halloween is almost upon us and we’ve already started planning for the spookiest nights of them all. From haunting candlelit concerts to historic ghost tours, here are 50 frighteningly fun things to do this Halloween in Miami:
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu

FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Diageo North America donated $1 million to the Miami-Dade College Foundation

Diageo North America donated $1 million to the MDC Foundation to support higher education. Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will be creating an endowment fund to offer financial assistance to students in different fields and specializations. For their fund, the Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will receive $1 million in donations from Diageo North America.
MIAMI, FL
Radio Ink

SXM Opening Miami Broadcast Center

SiriusXM will open a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Miami, Florida. The venue will feature a 50-seat performance space and several artist-first radio and recording studios, in addition to office space. “We are excited to open our new SiriusXM Miami broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat

9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
CORAL GABLES, FL

