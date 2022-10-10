Read full article on original website
News 12
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
BET
Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date
The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
nypressnews.com
Police: 19-year-old DOE employee shot in head outside Brooklyn bodega
The shooter is still on the loose. The victim is said to be in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
nypressnews.com
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald’s Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald’s last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month’s attack on the Lower East Side.
fox5dc.com
$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
nypressnews.com
Horror in Times Square after woman was ‘seen jumping’ to her death
A woman was yesterday ‘seen jumping’ to her death from Hyatt Centric’s 54th floor roof top bar in Times Square. According to police, she plunged 27 floors from the rooftop of Bar 54 and landed on the 27th floor balcony below. The horrifying incident happened just before...
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
nypressnews.com
17-Year-Old Queens Girl Shot Dead in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a vacant sixth-floor apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex late Monday, the result of what cops are investigating as a possible accident, law enforcement sources and police officials say. The NYPD identified Raelynn Cameron, of Queens, as the victim in the East...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne tenant arrested after striking landlord in the head, making him bleed
A Bayonne tenant was arrested on Sunday afternoon after striking his landlord in the head and making him bleed after ongoing tensions boiled over, police said. Courtney J. Liberto, 32, of Bayonne, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Cops look for gunman in shooting at busy Linden, NJ shopping plaza
LINDEN — Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that took place Monday afternoon outside a shopping plaza. According to Linden Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the busy Aviation Plaza Shopping Center on West Edgar Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Multiple casings were...
Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police
A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
