ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
BRONX, NY
BET

Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date

The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald’s Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say

A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald’s last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month’s attack on the Lower East Side.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5dc.com

$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#After Man#Subway#Murder#Violent Crime
nypressnews.com

17-Year-Old Queens Girl Shot Dead in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a vacant sixth-floor apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex late Monday, the result of what cops are investigating as a possible accident, law enforcement sources and police officials say. The NYPD identified Raelynn Cameron, of Queens, as the victim in the East...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police

A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy