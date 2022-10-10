Read full article on original website
big daddy 1776
3d ago
years and years I've been going and getting treadmill tests done. all good, or so they said. 40 years old massive heart attack with 100 percent blockage never caught. if you have symptoms stay persistent you know your own body
Reply
8
guest
3d ago
That describes almost everyone,now if you said something like it’s 90 degrees outside and your legs are cold and feet are ice cubes then that something to make people say oh!but what you described is a normal cold day or something and peoples legs and feet are cold,or they walk all day at work and in morning feet hurt
Reply
5
Sally Anderson
2d ago
MOST are no longer DOCTORS………..they are PILL PUSHERS!!!!
Reply
16
