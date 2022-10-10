Read full article on original website
Wilma Jean Anderson
Wilma Jean Anderson, age 93, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2022, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community. She was born July 2, 1929, in Cleburne, Kansas, the daughter of Chester Cordell and Theresa E. (Christopher) Wilkinson. On January 11, 1947, she was married to Kenneth W. Anderson. Kenneth preceded her in death...
Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
On Tuesday, October 11th, Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones passed away in Abilene, Kansas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was 73. Dan was born to Harry and Margaret Jones on October 24,1948 in Junction City, KS. He lived for many years in Enterprise until his family moved to Chapman when he was in middle school. His family were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman. In 1966, he graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. He attended Kansas State Technical Institute in Salina and received an associate degree in Airframe & Powerplant as well as Computer Science. He married Christine (Chris) Schlesener on July 29, 1974. Together, Dan and Chris moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and worked for Applied Automation which was later acquired by ABB. He worked as a computer systems analyst for 37 years until he retired in 2011. He was proud of the work he did and he valued the relationships and friendships he formed along the way. His main goal was to make everyone else's job easier.
Delmar Paul Curran
Delmar Paul Curran, born March 28, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Rose Ella Strunk Curran, his son, Steve Curran (Jennifer), daughter Pam (Jack) Sims, 9 grandchildren (Jessi, Charlie, Jodi, Beth, John, Ted, Martha, Mattie, Julian), and 13 great grandchildren.
Kem Lizzette Perkins
Kem Lizzette Perkins passed away October 7, 2022. She was born in Junction City on October, 21, 1959 to Earl and Betty (Pitts) Perkins. Kem graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1978. Following her graduation she traveled to Germany, and Maryland with her former husband, Michael Jones. She returned to Kansas residing in Topeka with her partner Stanley Maple and finally Abilene in 2020. She spent time with her brother Rico and sister-in-law Nancy while recovering from a stroke. She was a resident at Village Manor and dearly loved her caregivers. Kem was known for her strong will and tenacious love for her children, grandchildren and friends. Especially her best friend LaDonna Smith, who she can now share memories with in heaven.
Mildred Almetta Fehlman
Mildred Almetta Fehlman, age 96, died October 10, 2022, at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, KS. She was born October 24, 1925, to Albert and Selma (Sylvester) Nitsche in Riley, KS. Mildred spent her childhood in the Riley area. She graduated from Riley High School in 1943. Mildred worked on the family farm as well as helped take care of other family and children. She spent a small amount of time as a young woman working at the elevator. Mildred married Harold Fehlman on August 24, 1950. They made their home on Harold’s family homestead in Wakefield, where they stayed their entire marriage. Mildred was a member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, EHU, and the Priscilla Club. She spent many years as a 4-H and Project Leader. Her family received the Kansas 4-H family of the year award in 1984. Mildred was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Alberta and Warren Hofmann; and a step-granddaughter, Alicia Fehlman.
Lavonne Kay Horchem
Lavonne Kay Horchem, 91, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 6, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born Sept. 20, 1931, at home in Utica, Kansas, the daughter of Ephriam “Pete” Gerald and Martha Matilda (Schwindt) Bernbeck. She graduated from Utica High School...
Linda Diane Mays
Linda Diane Mays, age 72 of Green, was called to heaven on October 7, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1950 in Clay Center, the daughter of Orville and Lois Asp. On June 8, 1971, she married Roland Dean Mays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clay Center. To this union, two daughters were born, Jennifer Diane on April 11, 1972 and Katie Nicole on February 5, 1981.
Mark Samuel Weis, MD
Mark Samuel Weis lived his fifty-eight years on earth with a full heart, a bright smile, and an unrelenting spirit. When he was a child he pursued his love of music, nature, service, and athletics. During his time at Manhattan High school he played Varsity Basketball, sang in the school choir (Chamber and Pops choir) and earned his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. During his time as a scout he was selected to participate in the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and Scout High-Adventure Camp in Canada, which are high honors in the Eagle Scout program. When he was just sixteen he went to live in Peru for a summer, where he became fluent in Spanish. After returning to the United States and graduating from Manhattan High School with honors he attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a double bachelors in Biology and English (again with honors) while making memories with his brothers in Kappa Sigma fraternity. He accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, after attending medical school at Kansas as well, a double Jayhawk. During his life he used his creativity combined with his knowledge of medicine to undertake several entrepreneurship endeavors. In his later years he became an author, and accomplished the feat of having six different books published. But most importantly, he lived his life as a devout Christian, a true believer; one who would share his love and fear of God with anyone and everyone would listen. At just twenty-four years old he embarked on a Mission trip for Mercy Ships, where he helped treat and heal children with cleft palates in Jamaica; and witnessed to the people there in Christ name.
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the area. Charlie owned and operated Auto Master Repair and Service in Manhattan. He is survived by his wife, Shirley...
Merlin Potts
Merlin Potts, age 95 of Leonardville, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born on February 15, 1927, the son of Gideon Franklin and Carrie Greta (Buss) Potts. Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, October...
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr, age 72, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on February 3, 1950 in San Diego, California, the daughter of LaVonne Franklin and Mary Louise (Herrod) Bird. She was one of seven children. She is survived by...
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
