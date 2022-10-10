Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Lia M. Parker
Lia M. Parker passed away peacefully on September 17 at the age of 88. In 1949, Lia was the original Spirit of the Fiesta and in recent years became a part of the celebrations again, including being chosen grand marshal of the Fiesta Parade in 2014 and 2019. She enjoyed being part of the festivities and especially loved seeing all the young dancers.
Ilse Rosenhainer Hance
Ilse Rosenhainer Hance
Please join us in a musical celebration of Ilse Hance and her 99 years of life at the Unitarian Church on Sunday, October 30th, at 3 pm. Ilse slipped the bonds of earth August 9, 2022, with her daughter Linda at her side. Ilse was known for her enthusiasm, her...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children. Helena Mason Art Gallery’s Art for Good show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.
Jo Anne Larkin
Jo Anne Larkin
Jo Anne Larkin was an adventure seeker. She loved nature and the beauty of changing seasons. After facing a challenging experience with pancreatic cancer during the last year of her life, she passed away with beauty and grace within a few short days at Santa Barbara’s beautiful Serenity House on September 20th. Her daughter Lynne was lovingly by her side.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Taking Exception
Taking Exception
At the risk of making a nuisance of myself, I would like to submit notes on two subjects published by the Independent. First, I want to express my disappointment in both the substance and the tone of the opinion piece by Joe Armendariz: “Cannabis Retail Gives Santa Claus Lane a Bright Future.”
New Book Offers a'Map to Your Soul'
New Book Offers a‘Map to Your Soul’
Interview with Astrologer-Psychologist Jennifer Freed on Her Journey Toward Living Deeply. When Jennifer Freed asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 70th birthday, I blurted out my fantasy of going to Florence to research my memoir. “I can make that happen!” she exclaimed. And she did. She sent out a fundraising letter that was so effective, even people who didn’t know me contributed.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Chamber Music Lands in the 805, Ditto Jack and Willie
Suddenly, chamber music is having a field day in the 805. To be more exact, make that three consecutive days, from three different and significant sources in the area. The very term “chamber” was, from 1977 to 2019, a prominent feature of the annual Lobero Theatre’s calendar, when the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) existed as Santa Barbara’s “other” orchestra on many an inspiring Tuesday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
DakhaBrakha’s Ukrainian Call to Music Charges Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
Last Thursday evening, the 1200 block of State Street was duly, and inspiringly, turned into a Ukrainian culture zone. Of course, the centerpiece of the attention was the eagerly awaited arrival of the Ukrainian sensation DakhaBrakha. The utterly unique group from Kyiv conveys sound made up of unequal parts Ukrainian folk and pop traditions, with plenty of experimental, ambient, and even avant-garde inklings in the blend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
In Praise of an Inclusive Education
In Praise of an Inclusive Education
I am a proud supporter of Ethnic Studies and consistent mental health education in our schools. I was the student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District last year, and throughout my time on the board I have seen firsthand the value that a proper education has on the lives of our students:
Santa Barbara Independent
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
Go with Gas
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Resolution Honors Chumash on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a deft effort to cut the proverbial baby in half, the Board of Supervisors celebrated both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Italian American Heritage Month this Tuesday morning in lieu of the more historically fraught Columbus Day observations that typically occur the second Monday of October. As to the...
Fixing on the Truth
Fixing on the Truth
The Indy recently published a largely fact-challenged opinion piece titled The Color of Money. This continues a pattern of submitting grievances to the county about a cannabis retail project. Given her pride in identifying as a published author, I trust that Jana Zimmer would want to use facts and logical arguments, then use properly arranged arguments to lead to a clear conclusion. Unfortunately, she provides conclusions bereft of facts and fails to develop cogent arguments or conclusions. Instead, the reader is subjected to a series of emotional triggers. Regardless of how you feel about cannabis, this must stop.
