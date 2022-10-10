Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker squared off Friday night in Savannah for their only face-to-face debate. The candidates fielded questions about the economy, abortion, the cost of health care and college among other topics. In his opening statement, Walker said Warnock was "going to try to sweet talk you about what he has done, but his...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO