Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Woman killed by gunshot
A 55-year-old woman was found dead Saturday from an apparent gunshot wound at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels on Highway 52 just north of Bellevue. A 911 call was made early Saturday morning, and upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of Angela Prichard of Bellevue. After an intense search...
Corydon Times-Republican
After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December
The initial Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline route had the potential to affect landowners in five counties. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) A company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in eastern Iowa is expected to hold new public meetings about the project in December after identifying “anomalies” in its landowner notification process.
Corydon Times-Republican
Candidates parse variety of issues
Over three and a half hours Monday night, voters heard from a range of candidates for state and local office on topics that varied from water quality and abortion to voting rights and county expenses. The seven area candidates running for Iowa’s house and senate positions kicked off the evening,...
Comments / 0