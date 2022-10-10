Read full article on original website
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck
Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck, age 96, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Dotty was born the daughter of George Dewey and Rubie (Miller) Mitchell on July 5, 1926, in Live Oak, Florida. She was united in marriage to Albert “Bert” Martin Sieck on June 26, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2017. Dotty was a homemaker, and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of the Braymer Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri. She was also a member of P.E.O. and the Tuesday Study Club.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr., 70 of Higginsville, Missouri died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Tuesday, September 16, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Kenneth Draisey Sr. and the late Helen Draisey (nee McCloud). He was the husband of Kimberly Draisey.
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll, 93, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, Trustees Fund, or the Odessa Community Service Center. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Vernon Dale Atherton
Vernon Dale Atherton, 87, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Terry Wild
Terry Wild, 60, of Bucklin died Monday, Oct. 10. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno, 84, of Higginsville, died October 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the Salem United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials...
Firefighters respond to grass fire near Chillicothe
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Chillicothe Fire Department officials say they responded to a report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V. According to the department, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Monday. Upon arrival, the fire department found the fire on the bush hog out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula, Wheeling, and the Conservation Department.
Semi overturns east of Marceline junction EB 36
UPDATE: - 9:30 a.m. - A semi accident off Route 36 Eastbound Tuesday morning led to injuries for the driver. Highway Patrol confirmed the incident, initially reported around 5:30, just east of Route 5 Marceline junction in Linn County. State troopers say the semi, driven by Getachew Asefa, 37, of St. Joseph, lost control on wet pavement and ran into the median, overturning.
Fire in Ludlow prompts investigation
LUDLOW, Mo. – An abandoned house in Ludlow up in flames prompts an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the department, the incident occurred early Monday morning. Firefighters from Dawn reportedly indicated the home was fully involved upon arrival at the scene. The structure is considered a total loss. No injuries are reported.
The 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational is ready to sound off
ODESSA, Mo. -- High school bands in the area are ready to sound off at the 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational. Band Director Derek Twombly and Assistant Director Travis Wittman say the event is an "excellent opportunity for bands of all sizes to compete in their classes against one another in four different categories...parade, indoor color guard, indoor percussion and field show competitions."
Saline County Commission meet Wednesday
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payment schedule, payroll, and vacation extension for Brad Bartlett. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Saline County Commission Office.
Four juveniles injured in Chariton County crash
SALISBURY – Four juveniles were injured - one of them seriously - in an accident east of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when the vehicle traveled off the right side of U.S. 24 and struck an embankment. The 16-year-old driver, a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old were all hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Court documents reveal more information in Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
Marshall man arrested following pursuit in Saline County
MARSHALL – A motorcycle and eventual foot pursuit in Saline County led to the arrest of a Marshall man. An incident report says deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle without registration traveling around 100 mph on Highway 240. The motorcycle failed to yield and fled into Marshall. After the motorcycle went off the roadway and fell on it side on the Commercial Boulevard ramp, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Brett M. Ortega, reportedly fled on foot. The deputy took Ortega into custody after a 100-yard foot chase.
Bond reduction filed for Milan man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
MILAN, Mo. - A motion for bond reduction was filed Wednesday for a Milan man accused of firing a handgun during a domestic argument. According to court documents, bond is set at $15,000 for 31-year-old Jorge Munoz. Munoz is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon over an incident in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive last Friday.
