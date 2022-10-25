ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Barbarian’ Is Finally Streaming on HBO Max

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrqEy_0iTk23uH00
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary.

Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists.

The film follows a young woman, played by Georgina Campbell, as she discovers the rental home she’s booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgement, Tess ends up sharing the derelict Detroit apartment with a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) until she realizes that a monster is lurking in the house and she has to figure out how to defeat it.

“Cregger’s instinct for suspense is so effective, it’s hard to believe that before ‘Barbarian,’ the helmer worked largely in comedy,” wrote Variety film critic Peter DeBruge in his review. “Then again, a deliciously twisted sense of humor runs beneath the surface. In fact, the image of someone (or something) running beneath the surface is one of the film’s most outrageous thrills. Audiences may be expecting something supernatural, but here too, ‘Psycho’ seems to be the reference point, as ‘Barbarian’ builds shock upon shock, giving viewers another mother they won’t soon forget.”

Stream “Barbarian” on HBO Max starting Oct. 25 using the link below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Doc, About Modern-Day Bulletproof Vest Inventor, to Premiere in Theaters in December

Showtime Documentary Films and Bleecker Street will release “2nd Chance,” an upcoming documentary from director Ramin Bahrani, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 2. The film will expand to additional cities on Dec. 9. Showtime will offer the doc on air, on streaming and on demand for its subscribers in spring 2023. Bahrani’s feature-length documentary debut explores the life and legacy of Richard Davis, the charming and brash inventor of the modern-day, kevlar bulletproof vest, who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked. Davis, who parlayed his self-tested invention into the launch of Second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix. They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers. Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner. The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
AdWeek

Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max

HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
Men's Health

Barbarian Is Streaming Just in Time for Halloween

Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) 2022 has been a great year for horror movies. For more nostalgic fans, we had a solid new entry to the Scream franchise, the end to the latest Halloween trilogy (and the last movies of the franchise to star Jamie Lee Curtis). Horror fans looking for impressive new films had Ti West's new X trilogy (including Pearl and a yet unreleased third movie), the sleeper hit Smile, and many, many others. There's a great mix of horror subgenres too. This year had slashers, curses, body horror (David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future), cannibals (Fresh) and serial killers.
wegotthiscovered.com

A gore-drenched sensation brutally dismembers the Top 10 on multiple streaming services

There’s a widespread belief among the bloodthirsty masses that 2022 has been one of the best years in the history of the humble horror movie, and we haven’t even reached Halloween yet. There’s been countless tales of terror worthy of their critical acclaim and commercial success, with Barbarian regarded as one of the finest to emerge during a banner annum.
Hypebae

Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS

KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Dahmer’ Series Beats its Own Monster Record, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has Nielsen’s Biggest Ever Opening Weekend For a Movie

Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” takes the lead for the second week in a row on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart, with 4.4 billion minutes viewed from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The number, calculated during in the show’s first full week of availability, breaks the limited series’ previous record making it the 10th most streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen with 3.7 billion minutes viewed during the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 viewing window. The numbers show a record breaking week for both titles in the top 2 spots as “Hocus Pocus 2” takes the throne for Nielsen’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films

The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Polygon

Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series

The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Variety

Paul Attanasio Sets Drama Pilot ‘The Bends’ at FX

Paul Attanasio has set a drama pilot at FX based on the Gerald Seymour book “Killing Ground.” The one-hour pilot is titled “The Bends.” Per the official logline, “the series follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties.” Attanasio is writing and executive producing, with Mike Barker (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Broadchurch,” “Fargo”) set to direct and executive produce the pilot. Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield, and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Company also executive produce, as...
Variety

Blue Fox Entertainment AFM Title ‘The Butchers Trilogy’ Goes Into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market on two new slasher features that complete its “Butchers Trilogy” horror project. The global film sales and U.S. domestic distributor has greenlit production on “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,”which is due to go into production this fall in Canada. The second title in the trilogy, “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” is currently in post-production. Blue Fox will debut first-look footage of “Raghorn” for buyers at the Santa Monica market, whilst handling worldwide sales on all three films. The trilogy is being produced and distributed through Blue Fox’s Red Hound Entertainment label. Grimehouse and NW9...
Variety

Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series in Development at Apple Based on ‘Wild Things’ Podcast

Apple is developing a scripted limited series based on the company’s podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.” Per the official logline, the half-hour series is “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.” John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” is writing and executive producing the project. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Ruling Again in Second Weekend

While North America carves up their pumpkins for Halloween, Dwayne Johnson is still carving up the box office. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” is expected to repeat in the No. 1 spot over a quiet Halloween weekend, beating out Lionsgate’s seasonal horror release “Prey for the Devil.” The DC Comics entry earned $7.5 million on Friday, marking a 72% fall from its opening day last week. Some rivals expect the Warner Bros. release to earn $24 million in its sophomore weekend. That figure would mark a substantial 63% drop from last week’s opening of $67 million. Even for a superhero film — a genre...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy