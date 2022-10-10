ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

universitystar.com

Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos

The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
SAN MARCOS, TX
365thingsaustin.com

TLC Oyster Festival

Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Soak Up the Seaside Ambiance at Austin’s Newest Mexican Hot Spot, Este

Este, the new coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Fermín Núñez and Sam Hellman-Mass of Suerte, opened on October 3 and has been plastered all over Instagram ever since. The restaurant took over classic Austin restaurant East Side Cafe, which closed in 2019 and had an ample garden now used by the team for growing produce for their restaurants.
AUSTIN, TX
Daniel Craig
Rian Johnson
Kate Hudson
Edward Norton
Sightlines

Seeking meaning or merely memory: ‘Is That All There Is?’

Austin’s Awst Press, named with an old Welsh word for the dread month of August in this hot town, has published an anniversary post on its site each year since 2014. In anniversary post #7, from 2021, they noted drily that “small presses don’t necessarily have a reputation for their longevity, so we’re grateful to have made it this far.” Eight years in, editor Tatiana Ryckman, publisher Wendy M. Walker, and their small team have published a slate of 26 authors notable for diversity of form and genre as well as identity. Several more titles, all by women authors, are planned for release between now and August 2023, when we’ll hope to see the press celebrate anniversary #9.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hyde Park Bar & Grill Is All Forked Up, NADC Burger Smashes Those Idle Hands, Industry Is Off the 86 Board, Marufuku Ramen Noodles Its Way to Mueller, and (How D’ya Like It?) More, More, More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the third week of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do512 Family

Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do512 Family is here to share her top picks. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
AUSTIN, TX
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Glass Onion#Night Film#Congress Avenue
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
