Read full article on original website
Related
REST Fest brings four days of art, music, dance and comedy to East Austin
The free festival REST Fest is coming up October 20-23 at Austin’s George Washington Carver Museum. The event is a mixture of live music, comedy, art installations, dance, film and master classes. It’s a co-production of local arts organizations Fisterra Projects, XYZ Atlas and The Theorists. Local artist...
universitystar.com
Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos
The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
365thingsaustin.com
TLC Oyster Festival
Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want to Sneak Booze into a Music Festival? Try This Tik Tok Hack
There is nothing like enjoying your favorite band while enjoying your favorite beverage. We do that a lot in South Louisiana, our fairs and festivals are legendary. In fact, the music at our fairs and festivals is only overshadowed by our propensity to drink. Now, wherever you have drinkers you...
Austin humor writer Wendi Aarons isn’t afraid of middle school — or middle age
“I’m so embarrassed that I thought I was a failure at age 30,” Austin comedy writer Wendi Aarons told me over Zoom recently, recalling how she’d let go of her Hollywood writing dreams in her late 20s. What she didn’t realize then was just how much writing she’d do in the decades to come. Now in her 50s, Aarons is releasing her second book within four months.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
Eater
Soak Up the Seaside Ambiance at Austin’s Newest Mexican Hot Spot, Este
Este, the new coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Fermín Núñez and Sam Hellman-Mass of Suerte, opened on October 3 and has been plastered all over Instagram ever since. The restaurant took over classic Austin restaurant East Side Cafe, which closed in 2019 and had an ample garden now used by the team for growing produce for their restaurants.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seeking meaning or merely memory: ‘Is That All There Is?’
Austin’s Awst Press, named with an old Welsh word for the dread month of August in this hot town, has published an anniversary post on its site each year since 2014. In anniversary post #7, from 2021, they noted drily that “small presses don’t necessarily have a reputation for their longevity, so we’re grateful to have made it this far.” Eight years in, editor Tatiana Ryckman, publisher Wendy M. Walker, and their small team have published a slate of 26 authors notable for diversity of form and genre as well as identity. Several more titles, all by women authors, are planned for release between now and August 2023, when we’ll hope to see the press celebrate anniversary #9.
Austin Chronicle
Hyde Park Bar & Grill Is All Forked Up, NADC Burger Smashes Those Idle Hands, Industry Is Off the 86 Board, Marufuku Ramen Noodles Its Way to Mueller, and (How D’ya Like It?) More, More, More
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the third week of...
CBS Austin
Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do512 Family
Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do512 Family is here to share her top picks. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
KSAT 12
Walk through 2 million holiday lights in Marble Falls during free 44-day holiday celebration
MARBLE FALLS, Texas – Marble Falls’ annual Walkway of Lights is a 44-day holiday celebration where guests can walk through more than two million lights at a lakeside park. “We are so excited for the upcoming season full of holiday magic,” said Mike Hodge, City Manager of Marble Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Pflugerville toddler nails cheerleading moves with big sister's team
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Two-year-old Liam Rodriguez has no problem keeping up with the Kelly Lane Middle School cheerleading team. His sister, 12-year-old Amaya, is right next to him. "Liam has a crazy memory," said Michelle Rodriguez, their mother. Liam has three older sisters, and they're a dance family, so it's...
New Braunfels celebrates the dead with return of Dia de los Muertos Festival
The event is expected to bring in thousands of visitors.
Eater
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 starting on Saturday, October 22. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Sightlines
Austin, TX
94
Followers
467
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0