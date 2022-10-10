Read full article on original website
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
Eva Marie Teases WWE Return Using Lilly Doll, Bray Wyatt Symbol
Eva Marie has begun to stir the pot about a potential return to WWE. Marie posted a video on her Twitter account using a few Bray Wyatt-themed references – Alexa Bliss’s Lilly Doll and Bray Wyatt’s symbol at the end. Marie is trying to toss the doll...
Allegations About Stealing Moves: JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs
Quite the exchange went down on Twitter following last night’s episode of WWE NXT. During last night’s show, WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs executed a spot on Malik Blade in which he hoisted his opponent against the ropes from outside the ring, only to clothesline the rebounding Blade as he came off the ropes. Apparently, the move looked a little too similar to one performed by current AEW wrestler JD Drake.
The Gunns Talk Billy Gunn’s Advice On ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
Austin and Colton Gunn were recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, the pair talked about their father, Billy Gunn, and the advice he’s given them on being “The Ass Boys.” They also explained why they turned on him on AEW TV. You can...
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Christian Cage Talks Joining AEW, Breaking Into Canadian Market
All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in Canada with tonight’s show emanating from Toronto, ON. Ahead of this evening’s tapings, Toronto native Christian Cage sat down with The National Post to talk about the promotion’s first foray into the Great White North. You can check out...
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More
The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022, episode of Monday Night...
Chris Jericho Says Positives Outweigh Negatives In AEW
Chris Jericho gave his take on the issues that have happened in AEW over the last few months, including the backstage fight at All Out. The fight was before Eddie Kingston pie-faced Sammy Guevara and the drama between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The All Out media scrum backstage fight...
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of pro-wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited for her former...
Solo Sikoa Breaks His Silence On WWE Main Roster Debut
Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. The brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso officially became a member of the Bloodline soon afterward. Sikoa discussed his relationship with Reigns and the transition from...
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, including Ivy Nile facing off against Lash Legend, and more. You can check out the updated lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Ikemen Jiro & Tank Ledger vs. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Update On Whether Bandido Will Join WWE Or AEW
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is reportedly leaning towards signing with AEW instead of WWE. Bandido appeared on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Bandido was reportedly offered a contract with AEW immediately after the match, but...
Jimmy Smith Wasn’t A WWE Commentator: “I Played A Commentator”
Jimmy Smith has made it clear that he wasn’t a commentator when working for WWE, but he instead played the role on TV. Smith parted ways with WWE earlier this month, as part of the recent commentary changes which affected RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Speaking on the latest episode...
Lana & Liv Morgan Looking Hot (Video), Matt Cardona Interested In Rematch With Drew McIntyre
CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) took to Twitter today to post a video of herself and Liv Morgan at the premiere of Halloween Ends, which arrives in theaters tomorrow:. Matt Cardona took to Twitter today to reveal that he’d be interested in a rematch with Drew McIntyre:. WWE posted...
