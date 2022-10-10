ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Wire Burning on BLM land near Thermopolis Leads to Felonies & Fines

The perpetrators of several fires on public lands in Hot Springs County have been found guilty, which means years of probation and thousands of dollars in restitution after an extensive cleanup. Two individuals have been charged with felony depredation of federal lands thanks to the combined efforts of B.L.M. Wyoming,...
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Pavement improvement project begins this week west of Riverton

A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin today (Oct. 11) on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton. The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).
RIVERTON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for October 3-10, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 3-10, 2022. Joseph Cates of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on October 5 on a warrant for alleged bond revocation. Richard Coleman of Boulder, WY was arrested on October 8 for allegedly driving under the...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal

Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.
LANDER, WY
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
