Fightful Select reports that Saraya received an offer from WWE before her AEW debut at Grand Slam. The report notes that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided not to renew her contract when it expired and that the former Divas Champion announced her departure in mid-June after finding out her contract wouldn’t be renewed. According to sources, she was offered a “surprisingly low” deal which prevented her from doing a lot of outside projects.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO