News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
Eva Marie Teases WWE Return Using Lilly Doll, Bray Wyatt Symbol
Eva Marie has begun to stir the pot about a potential return to WWE. Marie posted a video on her Twitter account using a few Bray Wyatt-themed references – Alexa Bliss’s Lilly Doll and Bray Wyatt’s symbol at the end. Marie is trying to toss the doll...
Mark Sterling Says The Acclaimed Can No Longer Use “Scissor Me” Phrase & Gesture
The Acclaimed can no longer use the “Scissor Me” phrase or gesture after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Of course, this is all storyline-related. Mark Sterling announced on Wednesday night’s show that he has trademarked the phrase, and threatened that if The Acclaimed or Billy Gunn use it in any way, shape, or form going forward they’ll be sued.
The Gunns Talk Billy Gunn’s Advice On ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
Austin and Colton Gunn were recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, the pair talked about their father, Billy Gunn, and the advice he’s given them on being “The Ass Boys.” They also explained why they turned on him on AEW TV. You can...
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
On Saturday, October 8, WWE filed to trademark the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
WWE & Amazon Consolidate Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters, WWE/MLW Update
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuit against the 13 defendants who attempted to counterfeit and market WWE Championship replica belts has been consolidated into one lawsuit. As reported in August, Amazon and WWE filed suits against 13 defendants who marketed the counterfeit belts in their online...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Solo Sikoa Breaks His Silence On WWE Main Roster Debut
Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. The brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso officially became a member of the Bloodline soon afterward. Sikoa discussed his relationship with Reigns and the transition from...
Eric Bischoff Says He Should Have Booked Raven Differently
During a “What About Raven” special for AddFreeShows, Eric Bischoff commented on a previous clip from his “83 Weeks” podcast where he said Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. For those unaware, Raven used to sit in the...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Saraya Received An Offer From WWE Before Her AEW Debut
Fightful Select reports that Saraya received an offer from WWE before her AEW debut at Grand Slam. The report notes that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided not to renew her contract when it expired and that the former Divas Champion announced her departure in mid-June after finding out her contract wouldn’t be renewed. According to sources, she was offered a “surprisingly low” deal which prevented her from doing a lot of outside projects.
Edge Lands Recurring Role In Percy Jackson Series On Disney+
Wrestling fans far and wide know Adam Copeland as the Rated R Superstar, Edge. An in-ring performer since 1998, Edge has been a staple of WWE television for years. Now it seems he’s getting his chance to star in another popular TV series. A new report from Variety states...
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More
The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
Christian Cage Talks Joining AEW, Breaking Into Canadian Market
All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in Canada with tonight’s show emanating from Toronto, ON. Ahead of this evening’s tapings, Toronto native Christian Cage sat down with The National Post to talk about the promotion’s first foray into the Great White North. You can check out...
Bret Hart Reflects On First WWF Title Win 30 Years Ago
Wednesday marked the 30 year anniversary of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart’s first WWF Championship. Hart defeated “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair in Saskatoon at a non-pay-per-view event. Hart took to his Facebook to reflect back on the title win. He wrote,. “It’s safe to say...
Jimmy Smith Wasn’t A WWE Commentator: “I Played A Commentator”
Jimmy Smith has made it clear that he wasn’t a commentator when working for WWE, but he instead played the role on TV. Smith parted ways with WWE earlier this month, as part of the recent commentary changes which affected RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Speaking on the latest episode...
