Colorado State

WRAL News

Republicans get partial win in NC court over poll observers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge gave a partial legal victory on Thursday to state and national Republicans by agreeing to loosen restrictions on activity by some party-appointed poll observers. Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier granted one of the party's two requests related to the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, GA. — In an uphill fight against a 30-year incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West was scratching for votes in Georgia's second-smallest county on a recent October evening. West was telling voters in Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, that they should dump longtime Democrat Sanford...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Eric Church, trailblazing politicians receiving NC top award

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church were among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor announced Thursday. On Nov. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Awards, which were created over 60 years ago to recognize...
POLITICS
WRAL News

A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors raised concerns Wednesday about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Judge Thomas Wilson said he, too, noticed it and pledged to pay “close attention” to the juror....
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

New York's Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art

On the eastern end of Long Island, New York, lies a trove of art venues and a rich cultural scene to explore at leisure. You can find works in lush gardens and meadows, on manicured lawns, around ponds with waterlilies, by marshy creeks, and in historic Hamptons buildings. The list...
TRAVEL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
