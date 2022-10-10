Read full article on original website
Republicans get partial win in NC court over poll observers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge gave a partial legal victory on Thursday to state and national Republicans by agreeing to loosen restrictions on activity by some party-appointed poll observers. Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier granted one of the party's two requests related to the work...
Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against Oath...
Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race
GEORGETOWN, GA. — In an uphill fight against a 30-year incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West was scratching for votes in Georgia's second-smallest county on a recent October evening. West was telling voters in Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Alabama, that they should dump longtime Democrat Sanford...
Informant's Army past raised at trial tied to Whitmer plot
A defense lawyer lashed out Thursday at a star witness in a trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, accusing the Army veteran of “stolen valor” and questioning why he wasn't given a Purple Heart if he was truly injured in Iraq. The ruckus...
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity...
Eric Church, trailblazing politicians receiving NC top award
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church were among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor announced Thursday. On Nov. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper will present the North Carolina Awards, which were created over 60 years ago to recognize...
A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors raised concerns Wednesday about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Judge Thomas Wilson said he, too, noticed it and pledged to pay “close attention” to the juror....
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday...
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
NC State study: Elementary school kids need more training in safe surfing
A new study from researchers at North Carolina State University State has found a need for more consistent online safety training for elementary school-aged children. It comes after surveys show average daily internet usage among kids has risen to an all-time high in the wake of the pandemic. The study,...
Here for the food: Take your lunch break at the NC State Fair
If food is all you want at the North Carolina State Fair, this special may be for you. You can pay $10 to enter the N.C. State Fair at Gate 9 (Trinity Road) or Gate 1 (Hillsborough Street) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays. Purchase your lunch card...
More people, higher pay needed to help NC families get closure after a loved one's death
As North Carolina grows, the number of people who need autopsies is growing, too. But the number of workers to perform those autopsies is shrinking. Delays in getting death certificates in those cases can make it difficult for families to find closure or even arrange funerals or collect life insurance.
Girl in the rum barrel: Old NC cemetery has grave of little girl who died at sea in 1700s
BEAUFORT, N.C. — Tucked away beneath the ancient oaks of the Old Burying Ground, a 300-year-old cemetery along the NC coast, is one of the most popular grave sites in the state: The Little Girl Buried in a Rum Keg. The little girl's name is not etched across her...
New York's Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art
On the eastern end of Long Island, New York, lies a trove of art venues and a rich cultural scene to explore at leisure. You can find works in lush gardens and meadows, on manicured lawns, around ponds with waterlilies, by marshy creeks, and in historic Hamptons buildings. The list...
