Rashaad Penny needs surgery, Seahawks claim RB off waivers

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a major injury on Sunday, a broken fibula that will require surgery and end his 2022 season. The bulk of the team’s carries will now go to their rookie running back Ken Walker, but another body is needed for extra depth at this spot. Today they made a roster move to fill that void.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle has claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones off waivers.

Jones (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he posted 12 touchdowns and almost 1,500 yards as a rusher.

After going undrafted, he signed with the Saints. He’s appeared in 14 games for New Orleans over the last three seasons. Jones has totaled just 163 yards on 59 carries.

Jones should serve as the No. 3 back on the depth chart behind Walker and DeeJay Dallas. Travis Homer remains sidelined by a rib injury.

