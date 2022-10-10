ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.

Billy Ray, Miley and Tish Cyrus arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 10 February 2019. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” the second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful. It was not something she ever really believed would happen. And, it also came at a very difficult time in her life because she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mom. It’s been a very hard couple of years for Tish, and Miley is very protective of her mom. Tish is strong and she’s doing good but Miley is always going to be protective of her, she’s always going to be team Tish.”

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus in Los Angeles on Feb 8, 2019. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The news about Miley and Noahs famous mom comes after speculation that her ex of nearly three decades has moved all the way on. Photos seemingly show much younger singer Firerose rocking a diamond ring and beaming happily alongside the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner. Tish filed for divorce five months ago citing “irreconcilable differences.” The duo share five children, altogether, including Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, and Braison, 28. Billy also has a son, Christopher Cody, 30, with ex

Kristin Luckey.

Tish and Miley Cyrus in November 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” they wrote in a joint statement via PEOPLE in April. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents.”

