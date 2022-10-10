Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Anthony Oliver, 27, Van Wert, admitted violating bond by failing to enroll in house arrest. Court set new bond at $25,000 and ordered no contact with victim and house arrest prior to release from jail. Pre-trial set for Oct. 19.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition releases September Fatal Crash report
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports 0 (zero) fatal traffic crash during August on Allen County roads. Lima, Ohio (October 12, 2022) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there were 3 (three) fatal traffic crashes on Allen County roadways...
WANE-TV
City denies request for body cam footage of Fort Wayne mayor’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has denied WANE 15’s request for public records – including body cam footage – detailing Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for alleged drunk driving. Henry was jailed early Sunday after a crash along Old Mill Road...
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Plans for new Allen County administrative location underway
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are taking the first steps towards residing in a new building. According to Commissioner Cory Noonan, the county has discussed plans to relocate for over a decade. The hope of the new building is to have many offices in a central location. In 2021,...
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal stabbing after man shows up to Fire Station 1 with injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed an adult male died after a stabbing Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime tape...
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting
LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
wktn.com
Woman Sentenced on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge; Man Sentenced on GSI Charges in Common Pleas Court
An Upper Sandusky woman was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 17 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts Petaway on drug charges; 4 men for rape; 1 man on 24 counts of pandering
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Among the many include Michael Smith who was indicted on several Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor charges and four men were indicted on rape and other charges. Read the whole list below. Petaway, Tanito L.: Trafficking in Cocaine,...
Multiple departments responding to fire at post office in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are working to battle a fire that broke out at a post office in Shelby County. Shelby County dispatch confirmed firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a post office in the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
peakofohio.com
Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash
A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
