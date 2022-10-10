Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Related
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star
The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star
The Denver Nuggets have waived Kellan Grady. The 25-year-old played his final season in college for the Kentucky men's basketball team.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas
The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
NBA
Utah Jazz Sign Jeenathan Williams
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Jeenathan Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived guard Darryl Morsell. Williams (6-5, 205, Buffalo) was a four-year collegiate player at Buffalo, appearing in 122 career games (84 starts), owning averages of 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29 games (all starts), earning 2021-22 All-MAC First Team honors.
NBA
Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton. Hamilton was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
Microscope Should Be on Saints' Dennis Allen and Coaches Heading into a Critical Stretch
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen and his staff have had an up-and-down start to 2022. Here's how they've fared so far and why we should be encouraged as the Saints enter a pivotal stretch of the season.
NBA
2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery
The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA・
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/12/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 12, 2022. Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason. The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Hornets, Fanatics Extend E-Commerce Partnership
Digital Sports Platform Will Continue to Operate Online Hornets Fan Shop. October 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an extension of their partnership in which the company will remain the operator of the official online Hornets Fan Shop, found at HornetsFanShop.com.
NBA
HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
NBA
Hornets Renew And Expand Partnership With Ally Financial
In advance of the 2022-23 season, the Hornets and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) officially announced today a renewed partnership between the two organizations. Ally recognizes the power of sports as a vehicle to unite communities and inspire change. With a hometown corporate presence in the Queen City, Ally plans to leverage the partnership to make a positive impact on a community where its employees work and live while enhancing the overall fan experience.
Comments / 0