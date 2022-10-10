ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Daily Mail

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Utah Jazz Sign Jeenathan Williams

The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Jeenathan Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived guard Darryl Morsell. Williams (6-5, 205, Buffalo) was a four-year collegiate player at Buffalo, appearing in 122 career games (84 starts), owning averages of 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29 games (all starts), earning 2021-22 All-MAC First Team honors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton. Hamilton was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham

Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery

The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/12/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 12, 2022. Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason. The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Hornets, Fanatics Extend E-Commerce Partnership

Digital Sports Platform Will Continue to Operate Online Hornets Fan Shop. October 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an extension of their partnership in which the company will remain the operator of the official online Hornets Fan Shop, found at HornetsFanShop.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Hornets Renew And Expand Partnership With Ally Financial

In advance of the 2022-23 season, the Hornets and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) officially announced today a renewed partnership between the two organizations. Ally recognizes the power of sports as a vehicle to unite communities and inspire change. With a hometown corporate presence in the Queen City, Ally plans to leverage the partnership to make a positive impact on a community where its employees work and live while enhancing the overall fan experience.
CHARLOTTE, NC

