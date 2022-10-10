Read full article on original website
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum
It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both
It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch
Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are
The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through. Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost. If you've managed to keep...
Kroger Seeks To Create Grocery Giant in $20B Albertsons Bid
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. That would affect three grocery stores in Casper: Smith's at 2405 CY Ave., and Albertsons at...
Studio City Constructing New Premium Luxury Theaters With Heated Recliners
Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are hard at work, constructing new premium luxury auditoriums at both theaters and they're nearing completion. On September 19, WyoMovies posted an update on the theaters, with photos detailing the progress of the auditoriums. "The walls are now completely black," WyoMovies wrote. "Next...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
Natrona County Area Cops Love Giving Back To The Community
One of the coolest programs that happens during the holiday season is 'Shop With A Cop'. Kids between 3 and 12 in Natrona County have a chance to spend time with a local police department employee and shop. The police departments from Casper, Evansville, Mills, Midwest and Natrona County Sheriffs...
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
NOWCAP is Helping People with Disabilities Find Happy, Meaningful Lives in Casper
"If you're not changing and growing, you're just existing, and that's not fun." K2Radio News sat down with Dawn Lacko, the executive director at NowCap Services, to talk about a program that helps people with disabilities in Casper and Rock Springs to find and keep employment as well as learn valuable skills for living a happy, meaningful life.
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children
Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
Activist Sue Wyo Gas & Oil To Save Birds, But Ignore Wind Farms
The Trump administration violated environmental and planning laws when it OK’d a Delaware-sized oil and gas field in Converse County, endangering raptors and 54 greater sage grouse breeding-ground leeks, two conservation groups allege in a lawsuit. (WyoFile). In a new lawsuit so-called - environmentalists and conservationists - are calling...
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
