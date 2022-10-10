Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh Jurberg
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
myfoxzone.com
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
papercitymag.com
The Best Boutique Fitness Studios in Dallas By Neighborhood
Not so long ago, Dallas was home to only a smattering of spin studios, a few Pilates spots, and the occasional HIIT class. Today, our city’s boutique fitness scene is one of the strongest in the country, with all the energy and variety you might find in New York or LA. We have a stable of wellness-obsessed entrepreneurs to thank for that (many of whom are women), but Texas’s overpowering weather also deserves a nod — when the temperatures turn scorching, the best gyms in Dallas bring the right amount of heat.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
CandysDirt.com
Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars
The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Dallas Observer
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas
Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
dmagazine.com
The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree
Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
CW33 NewsFix
Hungry? These are the best lunch restaurants to dine at in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most. Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with...
coppellstudentmedia.com
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now
When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
dmagazine.com
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
dmagazine.com
Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King
Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
