Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
The Best Boutique Fitness Studios in Dallas By Neighborhood

Not so long ago, Dallas was home to only a smattering of spin studios, a few Pilates spots, and the occasional HIIT class. Today, our city’s boutique fitness scene is one of the strongest in the country, with all the energy and variety you might find in New York or LA. We have a stable of wellness-obsessed entrepreneurs to thank for that (many of whom are women), but Texas’s overpowering weather also deserves a nod — when the temperatures turn scorching, the best gyms in Dallas bring the right amount of heat.
Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars

The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree

Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now

When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
