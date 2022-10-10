ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Georgia 2023 DB Bryce Thornton breaks down Florida commitment

Florida’s 2023 recruiting class continued to add more defensive talent to the haul landing three-star safety Bryce Thornton on Thursday. The win on the recruiting trail looms large keeping the Milton High School standout from Georgia away from Alabama. Thornton had a top-five of Florida, Alabama, LSU, Miami, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Stock risers: Three uncommitted 2023 receivers from the Midwest

Clint Cosgrove takes a look at three WR recruits from the Midwest region whose stock is on the rise. CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State. CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State. CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100. TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage |...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy