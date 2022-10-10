Read full article on original website
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
collinsvilledailynews.com
'Gender affirming care' on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinois' elected officials are offering different views on the future of gender-affirming health care in Illinois. Gender-affirming care, as defined by the World Health Organization, encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical procedures "designed to support and affirm an individual's gender identity" when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.
Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act
In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois. The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
KFVS12
Illinois Right to Life demands lawmakers reinstate Parental Notification of Abortion Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois democratic lawmakers repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act last year and created a working group to help review proposals that impact pregnant minors. Now, anti-abortion leaders say they want the law back. Illinois Right to Life and other advocates are demanding lawmakers reinstate the PNA....
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders hold online public forum to explain new law
CHICAGO - The controversial Illinois SAFE-T Act was the topic of discussion at an online public forum Wednesday night. State leaders say they want to dispel many of the myths about the new law, which will put an end to cash bail. Critics of the law say crime will increase...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
GOP megadonor tops $50M in donations to Darren Bailey, conservative super-PAC
A major Republican donor has now topped $50 million in total donations to Darren Bailey and a super-PAC working on his behalf.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law
(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
Illinois gives voters the option to permanently vote-by-mail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many voters chose to vote-by-mail for the first time during the pandemic, and Illinois is now giving voters the option to keep doing it permanently. Local election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt-in to vote-by-mail for this election and every one after. The Sangamon County Clerk said […]
