Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

'Gender affirming care' on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois

(The Center Square) – Illinois' elected officials are offering different views on the future of gender-affirming health care in Illinois. Gender-affirming care, as defined by the World Health Organization, encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical procedures "designed to support and affirm an individual's gender identity" when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act

In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois.  The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One

(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
OHIO STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law

(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
MISSOURI STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois

Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote

If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
ILLINOIS STATE

