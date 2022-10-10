Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
Wave 3
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
wdrb.com
Grassroots campaign working to prevent overdoses in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In one weekend, another six lives were lost to the opioid epidemic in Floyd County. That means another six families, groups of friends, people who loved them, left mourning. "We need help. We need help to end this," Tony Hostetler, with Hoosier Action, said. This...
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
styleblueprint.com
6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify
If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
Louisville.com
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces questions on abortion, marijuana, student loans during New Albany visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop to southern Indiana on Wednesday to talk about economic development, but he also faced questions about abortion, marijuana and student loans. Holcomb was in New Albany to discuss economic development in Clark and Floyd counties through One Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Louisville Nature Center gives out 500 trees during annual giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees. The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free. The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely...
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
wdrb.com
Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
WLKY.com
Gloves come off in Louisville mayoral debate as race heats up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg have played it safe on the campaign trail, appearing together in cordial forums with answers that many observers have remarked were quite similar. But Louisville's mayoral race is heating up now, with two attack ads airing on...
Wave 3
Louisville mayoral candidates debate McConnell’s influence on campaign
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
