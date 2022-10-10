Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
broadstreetreview.com
Philadelphia Ballet’s Cinderella returns to the Academy of Music
The Philadelphia Ballet opens its season with the family-friendly Cinderella, choreographed by Ben Stevenson. Audiences can expect all the glitter of a story ballet, and the score by Serge Prokofiev is a lesser-known treat, but for a deeper dive into the ballet, I went to an expert: company rehearsal director Charles Askegard. Askegard joined the artistic staff in 2015 after a dance career that spanned both the New York City Ballet and the American Ballet Theater, where he performed Cinderella’s prince.
broadstreetreview.com
BSR Classical Music Interludes: October 15 – 30, 2022
October has a packed slate when it comes to music this month. With concerts and performances from the Chamber Orchestra, Pyxis Piano Trio, Wister Quartet, and more, you’ll have plenty of music to immerse yourself into. Without further ado, here is part two of this month’s Classical Music Interludes:
broadstreetreview.com
Intercultural Journeys presents Table Sessions: Solomon Temple
Intercultural Journeys (IJ) celebrates stories of connection during the 2022-2023 season with programming that includes the Table Sessions series. Designed to promote and celebrate fellowship through art, food, and togetherness, Table Sessions connect artists and viewers, strangers and friends around the table for an evening of curated music and cuisine. Singer/songwriter Solomon Temple (he/they) leads the first Table Session, which features vocalist Kassie Caines, singer/songwriter Talie, singer/keyboardist Jonill, and a soul inspired-dinner prepared by Chef Nia Minard of foodwork and storytelling project Our Mother’s Kitchens.
broadstreetreview.com
Capturing the magic of the real world with Stephanie Feldman and Saturnalia
“Philly’s my creative backyard”, says Stephanie Feldman, author of the anticipated speculative novel Saturnalia, “I would’ve set the book here no matter what.” But the author, a born and bred Philadelphian who has been back in the city for ten years, illuminates the things about Philadelphia that make it the perfect microcosm of American society, and reveals why she chose to set her novel in a chillingly near-future Philadelphia, where the titular winter solstice celebration provides respite from a city and a planet ravaged by climate change and disease.
broadstreetreview.com
Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca present Ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario at Plays & Players
In March, when Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca were workshopping Ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario at Chi Movement Studio, Barrio had just received the prestigious Vilcek Foundation Prize in dance. The kudos keep coming: Barrio and dancer Antonio Granjero have been nominated for Bessie Awards for their performances in the piece at the Joyce. Now the company is back for a full month of performances at the Plays & Players Theatre, which is good news for dance fans.
broadstreetreview.com
The Weekly BSR Arts and Culture Roundup, October 12 – 18, 2022
The week is filled with a variety of unique events in the area. The Peoplehood Parade celebrates 22 years, Theatre Al Fresco brings Latine art and culture to North Philly, and the Mütter Museum declares it the year of Dracula. Be sure to check out the Philly AIDS Walk, Jouska PlayWorks New Play Showcase, and a celebration of ten years with the Roger Lee Dance Company.
broadstreetreview.com
Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras
Delaware Shakespeare has been a beacon in the First State for 20 years, and its Community Tour, launched in 2016, has become one of the company’s most important components. For these free productions, the ensemble adapts a Shakespeare play to be performed in the round in intimate or unexpected venues like community centers, school auditoriums and cafeterias, and prisons.
