Sometimes, it’s hard to believe that eating healthy foods can add years to your life. It certainly makes you feel better in the short term; you’ll have more energy throughout the day and fewer digestion problems. But in the long term, is it really doing anything, or is it all up to genetics? Recent research says yes, it really is doing something. A scientific article showed that a diet rich in fish, beans, whole grains, and nuts may increase your life expectancy by eight years.

