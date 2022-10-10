Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
warrenrecord.com
Longtime friends join forces in business venture
Warren County natives Brittany Felts and Danielle Edgerton officially established BMF Creations, LLC in June to offer customizable shirts, decals, tumblers and other products. While BMF Creations is new, it reflects a lifelong friendship and love of crafting, as well as a longtime dream of entrepreneurship. Cousins Felts and Edgerton...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools aim to fill 120 teacher vacancies at job fair
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Durham Public Schools are looking to fill more than 100 vacancies at a job fair at Hillside High School on Monday. According to DPS officials, the district still needs to fill about 120 teacher positions. The district is particularly in need of math...
coastalreview.org
EJ board to hear about equitable outdoor access
During the Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board quarterly meeting Thursday, members will learn more about equitable access to healthy outdoor recreation. The meeting is to start at 3 p.m. and will be in the Green Square Training Room, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh. The full agenda is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Going for a quarter million': Vendor say N.C. State Fair brings revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 food and drink vendors are getting ready for the kickoff of the N.C. State Fair. They're finishing their booths and practicing their recipes, hoping to bring in some major revenue. Over 800,000 people went to the fair in 2021 for rides, games and,...
NC State Fair begins Thursday: What you need to know
If it’s not the 96 rides, it may be the nearly 40 new types of fair food that will have people excited to visit the N.C. State Fair.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
RELATED PEOPLE
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
triangletribune.com
Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan
RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward. Will Chavis, assistant superintendent of equity affairs, said the...
One day at the NC State Fair? How to do (almost) everything in a single trip
How much could you do in a single day? There’s so much to do at the NC State Fair, so we asked an expert for tips on making the most of your visit.
ncconstructionnews.com
Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million grant for housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding to Durham. Federal funding will assist with ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program to create affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction and renovation projects. “Downtown...
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
cbs17
Raleigh falls behind on affordable housing goals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year. Affordable housing continues to be...
