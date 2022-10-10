ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

warrenrecord.com

Longtime friends join forces in business venture

Warren County natives Brittany Felts and Danielle Edgerton officially established BMF Creations, LLC in June to offer customizable shirts, decals, tumblers and other products. While BMF Creations is new, it reflects a lifelong friendship and love of crafting, as well as a longtime dream of entrepreneurship. Cousins Felts and Edgerton...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Public Schools aim to fill 120 teacher vacancies at job fair

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Durham Public Schools are looking to fill more than 100 vacancies at a job fair at Hillside High School on Monday. According to DPS officials, the district still needs to fill about 120 teacher positions. The district is particularly in need of math...
DURHAM, NC
coastalreview.org

EJ board to hear about equitable outdoor access

During the Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board quarterly meeting Thursday, members will learn more about equitable access to healthy outdoor recreation. The meeting is to start at 3 p.m. and will be in the Green Square Training Room, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh. The full agenda is...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million

The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan

RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward. Will Chavis, assistant superintendent of equity affairs, said the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Durham Housing Authority receives $40 million grant for housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $40 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant funding to Durham. Federal funding will assist with ‘Forever Home, Durham,’ an ongoing program to create affordable opportunities for renters and homeowners through new construction and renovation projects. “Downtown...
DURHAM, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh falls behind on affordable housing goals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year. Affordable housing continues to be...
RALEIGH, NC

