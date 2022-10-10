Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO