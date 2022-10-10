ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Ra Arkestra’s ‘Living Sky’ is the sound of history in motion

Living Sky is practically overflowing with the power of this long continuum of music that the Sun Ra Arkestra was originally built on 70 years ago. From 1910 to around 1970, an estimated six million African Americans left the southern states in one of the most significant mass migrations in modern human history. Seeking to build a better life, Black folks in the South were willing to upend their lives in order to escape the horrors of Jim Crow, de facto segregation and an economically exploitative sharecropping system that bore more than a passing resemblance to life on the plantation. Like many Black southerners that during this great migration, Herman S. Blount (aka Sun Ra) brought a rich and old cultural heritage along with him when he made the journey up north.
Upworthy

20 people share experiences of talking in their sleep and it's hilarious

Somniloquy has been defined as the harmless, unconscious habit of talking in one's sleep. Roughly 5% of adults continue to engage in the habit on a regular basis even after childhood, according to Sleep Foundation. Sleep talking is one of those incredibly unusual things that you can perform without having any memory of it when your mind is deeply immersed in dreams and your motor functions are slowly returning to reality. The behavior is quite common but sometimes the context can be hilarious or terrifying. That was undoubtedly the case with these Twitter users who revealed the funniest, oddest things they had ever said (or overheard others say) when they were asleep. It all started when Twitter user @Joanna__Hardy posted a fun tidbit about her husband, who at 2 a.m. one night, sat up and shouted, asking if there will be a buffet.
Loretta Lynn Transformed Classic Songs On Still Woman Enough

Loretta Lynn, "Honky Tonk Girl" (from Still Woman Enough) Loretta Lynn lived a life that is almost hard to believe. A mother of six who grew up in a Kentucky holler and married young, she balanced her family and her career and became one of the biggest country stars in America. And her songs, which often told stories and shared honest truths about the experience of being a woman in America — something that wasn’t usually centered in the country music world — are a big part of her enduring legacy.
Ron Gallo wants “Anything But This” on his new single

The Philly rocker’s new single is all about “the feeling of wanting to be anywhere else than in the situation you are in.”. Philly winters are a weird nether-zone; we’re neither Saskatchewan nor San Diego, and falling between the far reaches of snow and sun, the city often gives us a palpable sense of ennui in the early months of the year.
Riverby’s new video for “Birth by Sleep” is playful and casually subversive

The band is playing Underground Arts this Saturday alongside Mannequin Pussy as a part of Philly Music Fest. Philly pop-punkers Riverby just dropped a music video for “Birth by Sleep” from Absolution, their album released earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. In a statement to Brooklyn Vegan, frontperson August Greenberg described the song as being about “how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone’s fantasies and projection.”
‘Genuine’: why Taylor Swift can celebrate more than an album release

When the US pop trio Haim brought out Taylor Swift for a surprise guest appearance at their concert at the O2 Arena in London in July, it seemed to suggest one thing: after two years of folk-adjacent releases, and four years away from the road, pop-star Swift was on her way back. “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time,” she told the crowd. “It’s very nice!”
‘Hugely relatable’: new film Emily will introduce Brontë sisters to younger audiences

A new, sensuous drama about Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë is a chance to introduce the Brontë sisters to younger audiences, one of the film’s stars has said. Released in cinemas on Friday, Emily – directed by Frances O’Connor and starring Sex Education’s Emma Mackey in the titular role – imagines Brontë’s life in the years leading up to her writing one of English literature’s most feted novels.
Now is finally the time for Bröthers’ “Othello”

Bröthers follows scorching hot “The Spice” with the cool-tempered “Othello,” an older tune the band was saving for three years. The second of three ‘22 Bröthers singles is out now. Following, “The Spice,” comes “Othello,” another literary-referencing tune. It’s funkier than the last, showing off the three-piece’s range of musical inspirations that favor show-stopping, rock ‘n roll entertainers.
