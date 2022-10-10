HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said that parents need to be vigilant when watching their kids Halloween candy this year. "The drug cartel is making Percocet tablets laced with fentanyl that look like candy," Marshall said. "They look like SweetTarts. Be careful out there when your kids are trick or treating. This isn't too unusual. Only let your kids trick or treat with neighbors you know, go to family members houses. I know the churches are doing some of these things, the trunk or treat, those should be good."

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO