Rep. Mann sends letter regarding federal trucking regulations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann wrote the agency that regulates truck drivers and asked them to look at some new rules they recently put into place. "This week, I led a letter, 34 other members of Congress signed on to it, it's basically to the...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled since 2017
TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
Marshall: Rainbow fentanyl is dangerous
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said that parents need to be vigilant when watching their kids Halloween candy this year. "The drug cartel is making Percocet tablets laced with fentanyl that look like candy," Marshall said. "They look like SweetTarts. Be careful out there when your kids are trick or treating. This isn't too unusual. Only let your kids trick or treat with neighbors you know, go to family members houses. I know the churches are doing some of these things, the trunk or treat, those should be good."
