Kansas State

🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled since 2017

TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
Joe Biden
Marshall: Rainbow fentanyl is dangerous

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said that parents need to be vigilant when watching their kids Halloween candy this year. "The drug cartel is making Percocet tablets laced with fentanyl that look like candy," Marshall said. "They look like SweetTarts. Be careful out there when your kids are trick or treating. This isn't too unusual. Only let your kids trick or treat with neighbors you know, go to family members houses. I know the churches are doing some of these things, the trunk or treat, those should be good."
