ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Airplane Seats Keep Shrinking as FAA Delays Overdue Rules

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Everyone knows that air travel is the pits these days. Pete Buttigieg is trying to do something about it, but a group of concerned travelers are urging the Biden Administration to go all in.

The former Presidential candidate turned Secretary of Transportation has been hammering the airline industry lately, calling on Delta Airlines (DAL) , American Airlines (AAL) and others to make a number of changes, including disclosing all fees ahead of time, offering food and hotel vouchers for people whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed, and Buttigieg has also introduced a proposal forcing the airlines to offer no-hassle refunds to those people when they opt not to take a different flight.

But Secretary Buttigieg has also called upon the public to let the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee know about any other concerns or suggestions they have concerning air travel.

Along those same lines, the Federal Aviation Administration has been seeking comments concerning the minimize size of airline seats. But a non-profit airline passenger advocacy group called FlyerRights is pushing for the FAA to not take half-measures.

Airline Seats Really Have Been Getting Smaller

Cancellations, flight delays, lost luggage, rising ticket prices and irate passengers are all pretty high up on the list for “reasons why flying stinks at the moment.”

But another big reason why flying is so unappealing is that it’s not just your imagination, airline seats really are smaller than ever, as we recently noted that, as reported by by CBS News, seat pitch, which is the measurement between one seat back and the same spot on the next seat back, has shrunk from 35 inches to nearly 31“ and in some cases as little as 28 inches.” Additionally, seat width has shrunk by four inches in the past 30 years.

This makes for an especially uncomfortable flight for tall people, or passengers with a wider frame, and is the reason why it feels like the person reclining in front of you is precariously close to placing their head in your lap. Flyers Rights estimates that only one in four passengers can fit in airline seats as they are currently situated.

In 2018, Congress told the FAA to “set the minimum standards for seat width and pitch, as part of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act,” but this has not yet happened.

Flyers Rights sued the Federal Aviation Administration for what it terms a “failure to establish minimum seat standards mandated by Congress more than three years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rcmr5_0iTjN0PB00
American Airlines

Flyers Rights Has Petitioned The FAA To Do More

The FAA is still open to hearing your thoughts about airline seats, as the agency is two months into a three-month public comment period. Anyone can weigh in on the matter until November 1, right over here.

The FAA said it is looking for opinions “minimum seat dimensions necessary for the safety of air passengers,” as at the moment safety, not comfort, is its main concern.

But Flyers Rights has filed a 26-page rulemaking petition, calling for the FAA to set minimum seat standards “that accommodate 90 to 92% of the population,” as reported by The Points Guy, and has also called for a strict moratorium "on further seat size shrinkage."

An FAA spokesperson told The Points that the petition will be considered under the agency's rulemaking procedures, and that it has six months to decide whether to accept or reject the petition.

Flyers Rights is concerned that the FAA still hasn’t followed through with the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act, stating that the organization has concerns about customer safety, in the case of evacuation or a case where passengers have to assume a brace position for a crash landing, as well as the part small seats can factor into deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in flyers.

The main reason airline seats have shrunk in recent years is that with high fixed costs, airlines have tried to cram in as many seats as possible, in order to sell more tickets. So if the FAA does make the moves Flyers Rights are asking for, expect the industry to push back.

Comments / 1

Related
Jalopnik

Boeing 737 MAX Could Be Grounded Again

According to Reuters, Boeing will seemingly only have until December to prove the airworthiness of the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) proposed extending Boeing’s deadline until September 2024 by attaching an amendment to the U.S. Senate’s annual defense bill. However, the latest version of the bill allegedly doesn’t include the crucial amendment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Politics Federal#Aircraft#The Biden Administration#Transportation#Delta Airlines#Flyerrights
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
89K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy