Leesburg trio nabbed with drugs after officer spots vehicle at local motel

A Leesburg trio found themselves behind bars after they were caught with drugs in their vehicle at a local motel. A Groveland officer was doing a property check at the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Hwy. 27 when he noticed a silver Nissan car containing two men and two women being driven in a suspicious manner. When the car backed into a parking spot and no one exited the car, the officer stopped to do a welfare check, according to the arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeding driver jailed on DUI charge in Fruitland Park

A Eustis man was charged with DUI after being pulled over for speeding early Sunday in Fruitland Park. Shortly before 4 a.m., a Fruitland Park police officer observed a dark car traveling south at a high speed on State Road 25 near Palm Street. Radar showed the vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t pull over until it reached Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Leesburg, according to the police report.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Belleview man arrested after being accused of construction site theft

A 54-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing from a posted construction site. On Tuesday, October 11, an MCSO deputy responded to the 3600 block of SE 138th Street in Summerfield and observed a bicycle equipped with a wagon that was parked on two properties. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that both properties were posted construction sites.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians

The Ocala Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians, especially when approaching a crosswalk. Earlier this year, a crosswalk for pedestrians was added on SE 36th Avenue, just south of E Silver Springs Boulevard. Any driver who approaches a crosswalk must yield or stop in order to...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat

5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL

