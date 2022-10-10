Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg trio nabbed with drugs after officer spots vehicle at local motel
A Leesburg trio found themselves behind bars after they were caught with drugs in their vehicle at a local motel. A Groveland officer was doing a property check at the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Hwy. 27 when he noticed a silver Nissan car containing two men and two women being driven in a suspicious manner. When the car backed into a parking spot and no one exited the car, the officer stopped to do a welfare check, according to the arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon arrested in Ocala after being accused of shooting at occupied vehicle
A 24-year-old convicted felon was arrested in Ocala after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the 5200 block of NW 57th Avenue in Ocala in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, the corporal...
leesburg-news.com
Speeding driver jailed on DUI charge in Fruitland Park
A Eustis man was charged with DUI after being pulled over for speeding early Sunday in Fruitland Park. Shortly before 4 a.m., a Fruitland Park police officer observed a dark car traveling south at a high speed on State Road 25 near Palm Street. Radar showed the vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t pull over until it reached Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Leesburg, according to the police report.
click orlando
Orlando man, 47, arrested after swinging knife at couple walking dog downtown, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a man early Wednesday who officers said followed a couple walking their dog downtown and attacked them with a 9-inch knife, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon making contact with the couple — a man and a woman who News 6 is not...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after being accused of construction site theft
A 54-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing from a posted construction site. On Tuesday, October 11, an MCSO deputy responded to the 3600 block of SE 138th Street in Summerfield and observed a bicycle equipped with a wagon that was parked on two properties. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that both properties were posted construction sites.
villages-news.com
Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road
A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts,
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians
The Ocala Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians, especially when approaching a crosswalk. Earlier this year, a crosswalk for pedestrians was added on SE 36th Avenue, just south of E Silver Springs Boulevard. Any driver who approaches a crosswalk must yield or stop in order to...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
Citrus County Convicted Felon Indicted On Federal Firearms Charges
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A Citrus County man has been charged in federal court on possession of firearms charges as a convicted felon. Timothy James Roberts, 29, Hernando, has been charged with possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act (NFA) weapon (short-barreled shotgun) and
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat
5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando deputies confirm 'no active shooter' at Evans High School following social media threat
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies said there is no active shooter at Evans High School in Orlando after a social media threat prompted a large law enforcement presence at the campus Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the campus located at 4949 Silver Star Road off N Pines Hills Road where more...
leesburg-news.com
Road rage incident leads to arrest of Leesburg man who allegedly pointed gun
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were sent Sunday afternoon to the Holiday RV Park on County Road 33 after dispatch received a 911 call regarding a man with a gun. The deputy made contact with...
click orlando
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
