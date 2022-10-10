Read full article on original website
Prove YOU Have the Spookiest Tri-Cities Halloween Decorations
I am looking for the spookiest Halloween decorations in all of Tri-Cities Washington. If you think you know who it is, then prove it!. Do You Have the Spookiest Halloween Decorations in All of Tri-Cities?. If YOU are this person, you start planning for next Halloween the second this year...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
Checkout Change in WA: Do We All Work for Walmart Now?
You might have missed over a year ago when Walmart said they were changing all their checkout lines. I'm sure that sounded fine until they actually tried it at a store and people freaked out!. Walmarts Announcement in 2021. Walmart said in 2021 that all their stores would be "exclusively...
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?
Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
When Will Snow Start Falling in Tri-Cities? Weather Experts Tell Us
When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season?. I can't believe how quickly fall is upon us and with fall that means our first Tri-Cities snowfall can't be far behind. As we get closer to winter, our usual track record of a first dusting of snow near...
Terrifying Washington State Giant Killer Hornets Seem To Be a No Show
How Many Giant Killer Hornets Have Been Captured In Washington State?. A few months back we reported the threat of invasive species in Washington State including what's been labeled as the Asian Killer Hornet. The Northern Giant Hornet Is An Invasive Species In Washington State. There's been a lot of...
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest
Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend
The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires. The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better. According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state. Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors...
Did Cal Ripken Jr. Really Live in Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities' baseball history runs deeper than some may realize. Of course, we all love our Dust Devils and you can still see Tri-City Posse ballcaps in the wild. But once upon a time, there was a fabled Tri-City baseball club that has almost been lost to history. The Tri-City Atoms...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
WA Parent Warning: Kids Died from Viral Kits They Bought on Amazon
There are multiple lawsuits against Amazon from different families after 3 different teenagers died from "kits" they bought online. One family is from here in Washington State. Every parent needs to hear their story. Kids Call This Product a "Suicide Kit" The product that kids have been dying from after...
Watch Momma Bear and Cub Reunited After Save From Washington State DOT [VIDEO]
Washington DOT Worker Helps Reunite Mama Bear And Her Cub. A Washington State Department Of Transportation employee jumped into action to save a stranded mama bear and her cub. Mama Bear And Her Cub Were Separated By The Highway, DOT Steps In. Washington DOT managed to get a video of...
If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?
If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.
