'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas as avian flu spreads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree...
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Valley Station woman catches suspect breaking into her car on surveillance camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station woman is urging people to be on the lookout after someone broke into her car parked outside her home early Tuesday morning. The break-in was caught on camera. "You feel violated," said Jessica Rodriguez, victim. On Wednesday, Rodriguez spoke to WLKY, and said...
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
2 hospitalized after truck filled with Mountain Dew cans catches fire in Anderson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when a semi truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans caught fire Tuesday morning in Anderson County, according to a report by LEX 18. The Versailles Police Department said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Kentucky River Bridge....
Former Cop In Kentucky Pleads Guilty To Using Excessive Force, Shooting Person With Pepperball
Katie R. Crews, 29, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty in federal court to violating an individual’s rights by using excessive force while acting as a police officer. During the plea hearing, Crews admitted that on or about June 1, 2020, while acting as a police
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
Rural Kentucky community cashing in on gamble made more than 15 years ago
550 acre, Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park in Brandenburg is now bustling with development. All because this county made a leap of faith.
