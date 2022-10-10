ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas as avian flu spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
WLWT 5

8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash

Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

