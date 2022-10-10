LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO