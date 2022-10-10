Read full article on original website
Related
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
Former Missouri Sen. John Danforth spent $6 million on independent candidate’s short bid
John Wood was a candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri for 55 days this year. The former and current legal counsel to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol quit his job in June and moved to Missouri to launch a late write-in campaign as an independent candidate who would caucus with the Republican Party.
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials
There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
KEDM
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
Do we live in 2 Americas? Voters reward GOP for economics, but culture wars pull us apart.
As long as economics remains the dominant reason for state-to-state migration, Republicans and the conservative movement have a bright future.
WEKU
The FDA has officially declared a shortage of Adderall
The FDA has confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall after many pharmacies around the country have been unable to fill prescriptions and keep up with demand.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave emergency use authorization to updated Covid-19 boosters for children as young as 5. Like the boosters that became available for people 12 and older in September, these bivalent boosters target the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The shots for younger children must be recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can be administered.
KTBS
Judge: Transparency still lacking at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Transparency in reporting incidents of violence and other problems at the long- troubled New Orleans jail has improved recently, but only slightly, a federal judge told sheriff's office officials Wednesday. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Michael North held a status conference on efforts to bring the...
Comments / 0