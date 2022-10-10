Read full article on original website
Perspective: Frustrated football fans, come support CU volleyball
So far, the football season has been disastrous, with an 0-5 record to start the season and performances such as a 49-7 blowout to Minnesota and, most recently, a 43-20 defeat at the hands of Arizona to boot. This unsuccessful start to the season has resulted in the unceremoniously parting of ways with head coach Karl Dorrell. Supporting a team struggling this badly can be exhausting, and going to the stadium full of enthusiasm only to be let down can be frustrating.
Energetic new coaching staff looks to lead Buffs to first win against Cal
Some serious changes have finally taken place within the University of Colorado Boulder’s football program, as they look to win their first game of the season against the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson have been relieved of their duties after an 0-5 start, and an energetic interim coaching staff will step in looking to turn the season around.
CU volleyball is back on track after sweeping the California Golden Bears
On Oct. 9, the University of Colorado Boulder women’s volleyball team swept the University of California Berkeley Golden Bears in a three-set match at the CU Events Center. This win comes after a tough loss to Stanford on Oct. 7. The Buffs are now 12-4 overall, standing at fifth in the Pac-12 and 4-2 in the conference.
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Announces 5 Inductees for the Class of 2023
A few legendary sports professionals will be honored by getting inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, 5 people have been chosen as inductees for the class of 2023 to be entered into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Colorado...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor
Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
“ShakesFear” is an immersive and spooky experience for all audiences
Outside the gates of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater stands a group of CU students and Boulder residents alike, anxiously awaiting their entry into the wash of red, purple, and green lights. Upon crossing the threshold between campus and an eerie, 15th-century-inspired world, the first thing they see is William Shakespeare locked in a cage. He says that his characters have locked him away, and he needs the audience’s help to set him free.
Local musician is the new primary national anthem singer for the Avalanche
DENVER — There's a new national anthem singer at Ball Arena, and it may be a voice you already recognize. Amanda Hawkins is no stranger to Ball Arena, or really any sports arena in the Denver area. She's been singing in them since she was 14 years old, and has kept that dream going for the last 20 years.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Denver dog rescue needs help to stay open
Since 2020, a local rescue has helped rescue roughly 1,500 dogs from euthanasia. Now, they could use your help.
Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?
Nearly two dozen Colorado craft brewers brought home medals from The Great American Beer Festival.Great American Beer Festival. (Denver, CO) Not only is the Great American Beer Festival a public tasting event with the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, but behind the scenes, it’s also a privately judged competition.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
