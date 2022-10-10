Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas
When most women think about their dream wedding day it’s a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil’s Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy
If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Scariest Movies Filmed in Texas! [With Trailers]
If you don’t know – I’m a movie buff and I’ve lived in Texas since I was twelve years old. So, I was meant to write this article. There are a lot of movies filmed in the Lone Star State some are great, some not so good. The list you are about to read is a combination of all the scary ones or ones that tried to be. I do suggest that if you do try to find these films – WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK! So, what makes a good scary movie? Well, the film can just be scary by playing with you mind (The Sixth Sense-not filmed in Texas) or by showing you gory visual (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-definitely filmed in Texas). This list also includes low budget movies that were trying to capitalize on a trend at time (See "Don't Open The Door" and its attempt at being scary). There are a lot fo bad slasher flicks out there and I left a lot off of this list. Some are scary weird in a good way - Peter Fonda and Warren Oates in "Race With The Devil." Bikers running away from satanists! Anyways, for your enjoyment, I've added the trailer for each so you can see what I'm talking about. The trailers (for some) are just as confusing or as strange as the movies themselves. Of course, as Texans, we all know movie classics “Urban Cowboy,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Friday Night Lights” were filmed here, but do you know these horror classics were made in the Lone Star State…
Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos
The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
Two Texas Cities Make List of Best Southern Food in America
October 11th is Southern Food Heritage Day, a time to loosen your pants and enjoy some of your favorite southern foods, like fried chicken, hush puppies, and buttermilk pie. While Texas is known for a variety of tasty dishes, Restaurant Clicks just dropped a list of the best southern food cities in the country, and two of them are in the Lone Star State.
These Are The Top Tourist Spots In Texas! Have You Visited Them All?
If someone was visiting our great state of Texas for the first time, asked you which places they should visit while here what would you tell them? I have actually been asked this before by coworkers and friends and I think I have answered with the same thing every time. You should definitely go check out The Alamo in San Antonio, AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play, and maybe the Riverwalk?
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy
As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
Spicy or Fancy? James Avery adds new Whataburger ketchup charms to collection
SAN ANTONIO - Spicy or Fancy? What is your choice of ketchup at Whataburger?. It doesn't matter which condiment you like. James Avery has added new charms in the shape of Whataburger ketchup packets. “Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it’s only fitting we spice up our collaboration with...
