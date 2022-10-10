ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas

When most women think about their dream wedding day it’s a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil’s Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy

If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
Scariest Movies Filmed in Texas! [With Trailers]

If you don’t know – I’m a movie buff and I’ve lived in Texas since I was twelve years old. So, I was meant to write this article. There are a lot of movies filmed in the Lone Star State some are great, some not so good. The list you are about to read is a combination of all the scary ones or ones that tried to be. I do suggest that if you do try to find these films – WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK! So, what makes a good scary movie? Well, the film can just be scary by playing with you mind (The Sixth Sense-not filmed in Texas) or by showing you gory visual (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-definitely filmed in Texas). This list also includes low budget movies that were trying to capitalize on a trend at time (See "Don't Open The Door" and its attempt at being scary). There are a lot fo bad slasher flicks out there and I left a lot off of this list. Some are scary weird in a good way - Peter Fonda and Warren Oates in "Race With The Devil." Bikers running away from satanists! Anyways, for your enjoyment, I've added the trailer for each so you can see what I'm talking about. The trailers (for some) are just as confusing or as strange as the movies themselves. Of course, as Texans, we all know movie classics “Urban Cowboy,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Friday Night Lights” were filmed here, but do you know these horror classics were made in the Lone Star State…
Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos

The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
Two Texas Cities Make List of Best Southern Food in America

October 11th is Southern Food Heritage Day, a time to loosen your pants and enjoy some of your favorite southern foods, like fried chicken, hush puppies, and buttermilk pie. While Texas is known for a variety of tasty dishes, Restaurant Clicks just dropped a list of the best southern food cities in the country, and two of them are in the Lone Star State.
These Are The Top Tourist Spots In Texas! Have You Visited Them All?

If someone was visiting our great state of Texas for the first time, asked you which places they should visit while here what would you tell them? I have actually been asked this before by coworkers and friends and I think I have answered with the same thing every time. You should definitely go check out The Alamo in San Antonio, AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play, and maybe the Riverwalk?
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

