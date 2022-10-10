Near the corner of George and Anson streets will soon stand the Anson Burial Memorial to commemorate the 36 bodies of Africans, African Americans and Native Americans disinterred during the 2013 renovation of the Charleston Gaillard Center. The timeline for completion of the memorial, which has generated $800,000 in donations so far, is undetermined due to supply chain issues, officials said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO