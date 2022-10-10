ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bakersfield Californian

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.67. (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.67) Estimated jackpot: $235,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons

The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: California's close to insanity

California just moved another step closer to a state of insanity. In January of 2023 it will be legal to jaywalk in this state. The reason behind this is that people of color were being cited at a disproportionate rate compared to other people. Does anyone see the fault in this logic? How about cities that have a majority of people of color? Of course they would be cited more than anyone else.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

FROMA HARROP: DeSantis was right to vote against hurricane aid in 2013

"I sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Sandy and believe that those who purchased flood insurance should have their claims paid," then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis said upon voting against a $9.7 billion aid package for Sandy's victims in 2013. But, he went on, letting the program increase federal debt by that amount without spending cuts elsewhere "is not fiscally responsible."
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Best-kept secret in recent disasters

Finally — after literally decades of searching — I’ve discovered for the first time a report usually missed by national media on the critical role of insurers in catastrophes such as the 2020 riots in multiple major cities, recent wildfires, widespread crime waves, and now Hurricane Ian’s $47 billion of insured losses in Florida alone!
FLORIDA STATE
#Linus School Sports#Hull City#Troy#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Associated Press Iowa#Waukee#Ames 12#Ankeny Centennial 6#Liberty6 1734 5#Bondurant Farrar6 1438 7#Nevada6 1525 7#Dewitt Central 6

