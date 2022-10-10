California just moved another step closer to a state of insanity. In January of 2023 it will be legal to jaywalk in this state. The reason behind this is that people of color were being cited at a disproportionate rate compared to other people. Does anyone see the fault in this logic? How about cities that have a majority of people of color? Of course they would be cited more than anyone else.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO