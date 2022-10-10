Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs
The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Teaching credentials revoked from school board candidate in 2013
Carpinteria Unified School Board of Trustees candidate Nuh Kimbwala had his teaching credentials revoked in 2013 after an incident at Harding School, where he worked and was removed as a principal during the year prior. In April 2013, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) revoked Kimbwala’s teaching credentials, and...
lompocvmc.com
Colorthon 2022 Fundraiser Set for Oct. 29 at Mission Club
Registration is now open for the 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29. The popular and exuberant fundraising event will begin with registration at 8 am in the Mission Club parking lot. Registration is open for sign-up as individuals, a family, or a group. Everyone will start together and run or walk a pre-arranged 5K course, passing through five “color stations. Each color station represents a different color, where our enthusiastic volunteers will shower you with color (dyed cornstarch). The event is open to runners, walkers, joggers, and anyone who wants to come out and have a fun morning.
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting
CSEA Chapter 455 held a Rally at the SMJUHSD Board meeting. In their efforts to increase salary wages. The post Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District are celebrating Hispanic culture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.
Coastal View
Animal Shelter temporarily waives adoption, reclamation fees
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are waiving adoption and reclamation fees through the end of October 2022, to adjust for “highly needed repairs” at the Santa Maria Shelter. The Santa Maria Shelter needs to cut the number of pets in its care by half to adjust for construction, the shelter said in a release.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts 21st Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 21st annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Wednesday, October 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark on South Thornburg Street.
City of Santa Maria offering indoor recycling bins to area businesses
Indoor recycle bins are being made available to businesses in Santa Maria. City officials say the goal is to promote recycling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’
An effort to bring tourists and diners to Guadalupe is underway. The post Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Asian Citrus Psyllids discovered in Arroyo Grande
Six adult Asian Citrus Psyllids have been found in an insect trap in a residential neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.
Massive Highway 101 corridor project gets $75 million loan. How will money be spent?
The construction project aims to improve traffic flow on a critical Central Coast stretch of the highway.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
