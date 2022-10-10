Registration is now open for the 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29. The popular and exuberant fundraising event will begin with registration at 8 am in the Mission Club parking lot. Registration is open for sign-up as individuals, a family, or a group. Everyone will start together and run or walk a pre-arranged 5K course, passing through five “color stations. Each color station represents a different color, where our enthusiastic volunteers will shower you with color (dyed cornstarch). The event is open to runners, walkers, joggers, and anyone who wants to come out and have a fun morning.

