Lompoc, CA

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs

The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Coastal View

Teaching credentials revoked from school board candidate in 2013

Carpinteria Unified School Board of Trustees candidate Nuh Kimbwala had his teaching credentials revoked in 2013 after an incident at Harding School, where he worked and was removed as a principal during the year prior. In April 2013, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) revoked Kimbwala’s teaching credentials, and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
lompocvmc.com

Colorthon 2022 Fundraiser Set for Oct. 29 at Mission Club

Registration is now open for the 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29. The popular and exuberant fundraising event will begin with registration at 8 am in the Mission Club parking lot. Registration is open for sign-up as individuals, a family, or a group. Everyone will start together and run or walk a pre-arranged 5K course, passing through five “color stations. Each color station represents a different color, where our enthusiastic volunteers will shower you with color (dyed cornstarch). The event is open to runners, walkers, joggers, and anyone who wants to come out and have a fun morning.
LOMPOC, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements

The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Animal Shelter temporarily waives adoption, reclamation fees

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are waiving adoption and reclamation fees through the end of October 2022, to adjust for “highly needed repairs” at the Santa Maria Shelter. The Santa Maria Shelter needs to cut the number of pets in its care by half to adjust for construction, the shelter said in a release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Nursing Homes
Jobs
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices

Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

