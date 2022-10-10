ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Miguel Made A Surprise Performance At Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Residency In NY

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Miguel made a surprise appearance at notable New York jazz club Blue Note. He joined Robert Glasper during his one month long residency alongside other prominent entertainment figures like Emmy award winning comedian Chris Rock and Emmy award winning actress and producer Lena Waithe.

Glasper is currently hosting his one month residency at Blue Note, where he is set to perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend.

On Sep. 13, Blue Note Jazz Club announced its first wave of special guests for Glasper’s fourth annual Robtober residency. Artists Yasiin Bey, Lalah Hathaway, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley and many more will join Glasper throughout his residency.

Glasper on his residency: “Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

This Robtober is set to be bigger and better, as Glasper gained inspiration from his recent residency at the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley. The three-day festival hosted by Dave Chappelle included performances from legends such as Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, and BJ the Chicago Kid. This fall, Glasper is planning another round of genre-bending curation across several themed nights, including tributes to Herbie Hancock and Meghan Stabile, the latter featuring Revive Big Band. Grounded in Black American Music, especially the jazz big band, the Revive Big Band redefines what the big band sounds like combining jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, blues & gospel for what is sure to be a special night of musical collaboration.

The legendary Glasper and Blue Note residency began in 2018. Glasper became the 4th musician to hold a month-long residency at Blue Note, joining a short list that includes jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea and Chris Botti. The residency was spotlighted in the New York Times, which proclaimed that Glasper is “probably the most prominent jazz musician of his generation.” Last year’s run saw numerous A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more. You never know what’s going to happen when Robert Glasper is live at the Blue Note.

Last night, Miguel surprised Blue Note’s audience after he hopped on stage to perform alongside Glasper. Rock, Waithe and actor Gary Dourdan were also spotted in the audience.

Read more about Glasper’s Blue Note residency here .

