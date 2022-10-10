Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Microsoft unveils new Surface computers—a tablet, laptop and PC
Microsoft launched its annual product event, Wednesday. The virtual event unveiled new models of Surface devices and accessories. Each device launches with Windows 11, the latest Microsoft operating system, Intel 12th generation processors and better battery life.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Wacatac.B!ml Trojan? How to Remove It From Windows
Did Windows Defender warn you during a routine security scan that it detected a threat named Trojan:Script/Wacatac.B!ml? Is it stating that Windows Defender has attempted to remediate the threat but that it was not successful, and further action is required?. If so, your computer has been infected with the Wacatac...
The Windows Club
Disable opening of Widgets board on hover over in Windows 11
In Windows 11, whenever we hover or place the mouse cursor on the Widgets icon available on the taskbar, the Widgets board or Widgets panel is opened automatically. And, as long as the mouse cursor is over there, it will remain open. But now, Microsoft has provided a dedicated option to turn off or disable the opening of the Widgets board on hover over in Windows 11. We will show you how to do it. You can also enable the option to show Widgets on mouse hover whenever you want.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Fix Secure Boot State Unsupported error in Windows 11
Secure Boot is an important security feature that prevents malicious software from loading on system startup. Most modern computers are capable of Secure Boot and on most of them, it is enabled by default. It is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry. If Secure Boot is enabled, the firmware checks the signature of each piece of boot software at the time PC starts. If it finds the signature of a boot software invalid, it blocks it from loading. In this way, Secure Boot acts as a security gate. Hence, Secure Boot is an essential feature in Windows OS and it should be enabled on all Secure Boot-supported devices. In this article, we will see what you should do if you see the Secure Boot Unsupported error message in Windows 11.
Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control has Teams-enabled technology
Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. As a Teams-enabled gadget, it has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps. Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement. Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. Simply connect it via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and use the customizable controls to stay involved in your meeting or manage a presentation. Whether you’re in person or online, it helps you present like a pro with a wireless range of up to 32′!
The Windows Club
Fix What failed FBNetFlt.sys Blue Screen
BSOD or Blue Screen of Death has always been a matter of grave concern for Windows users. A lot of those users encountered another BSOD. This time, it is caused because a file called FBNetFit.sys. FBNetFit.sys is a digitally signed driver file from Lenovo installed by the Lenovo Vantage App. If the driver file fails to load or run on your system, it causes a Blue Screen.
Ars Technica
VirtualBox 7.0 adds first ARM Mac client, full encryption, Windows 11 TPM
Nearly four years after its last major release, VirtualBox 7.0 arrives with a… host of new features. Chief among them are Windows 11 support via TPM, EFI Secure Boot support, full encryption for virtual machines, and a few Linux niceties. The big news is support for Secure Boot and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
How to add live webcam video to a PowerPoint presentation
There may come a time when you’re required to give a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation from a remote location. In this post, we will show you how to use your Webcam as a live Camera feed in PowerPoint. There is an easy way to accomplish this task in PowerPoint, and we are going to discuss how to get it done. Now, we are going to use a feature called Cameo. We can place the camera feed anywhere on the selected slide. Users can even size it to their liking among other things.
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
The Windows Club
Windows Insider – We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment
If when you try to join the Windows Insider Program, maybe after a fresh Windows installation or In anticipation of receiving newer Windows version Preview Builds and you get the message We aren’t able to talk to our service right now or at the moment when you click the Get started button on the Insider settings page on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you with suggestions that should resolve this issue for you on your system.
The Windows Club
Razer Audio Visualizer not working on Windows 11/10
The Razer Audio Visualizer allows the Razer Chroma Keyboard’s RGB lights to get synchronized with the audio that’s playing. However, a lot of users reported that Razer Audio Visualizer is not working on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers. According to them, even though, the app is running in the background, their keyboard’s RGB doesn’t seem to move as per the music that’s playing in the background. In this post, we will be talking about this issue and see how it can be resolved.
Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8 combines a protective case & keyboard
Cover your tablet in the protection it deserves with the Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Both a protective case and a keyboard, it has a super durable design. In fact, this all-in-one gadget has a design specifically for the Surface Pro 8. With 4 feet of drop protection rated at MIL-STD-810H, it keeps your device safe even after a mishap. Not only that, but it also offers SecureConnect Technology, which lets you simply snap it into place. Don’t worry about Bluetooth pairing or charging the keyboard. Then, the precision touchpad measures a whopping 110 by 60 mm. Plus, it offers unlimited viewing angles from 0 to 135 degrees for your convenience while working, watching, or playing. Finally, it has antimicrobial protection and adjustable backlit keys.
The Windows Club
How to enable Systemd in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a compatibility layer for running Linux binary executables natively on Windows 11/10 client machines, and Windows Server 2019 and newer machines. With the release of WSL 2, important changes were introduced such as a real Linux kernel, through a subset of Hyper-V features. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to enable Systemd in WSL.
The Verge
Microsoft launches a new Audio Dock and Teams presentation remote
Microsoft is introducing two new Teams-certified accessories to improve hybrid meeting setups: the Microsoft Audio Dock and the Microsoft Presenter Plus remote control. The Audio Dock is a pill-shaped all-in-one speakerphone system with a passthrough PC charger and four different ports (HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C) designed to help reduce desktop clutter. You can connect up to two monitors with HDMI and USB-C connections, with the passthrough charger supporting up to 60W of power, which is enough for most modern laptops. It provides dual forward-facing microphones with noise-reduction capabilities, and there’s an integrated mute control atop the device that clearly indicates your microphone status to spare you from any embarrassing mishaps in whatever meeting app you prefer. It’s certified for Microsoft Teams, though, so you get an integrated Teams button to quickly join meetings and raise your hand.
The Windows Club
How to connect GoPro to laptop
The most popular action camera device right now is the GoPro. It can take both videos and pictures in extreme environments without suffering major damage. Once the content is added to the GoPro, users will want to export all photos and videos to another device, for example, a Windows PC. Now, the question is, how can we connect a GoPro to a Windows computer and siphon off all the video and picture contents with ease? Well, you should worry not because we have all the information you need to keep on the right track.
The Windows Club
Premiere Pro: There Was an error decompressing Audio or Video
A lot of Premiere Pro users reported that they are encountering an error when trying to decompress audio or video files. More often than not, it has been noted that the error is caused because of unsupported file format, but there are instances reported by users when the format that was previously working fine, started having some weird issues. Following is the exact error message users see.
The Windows Club
Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF
If when you try to install/update an app from Microsoft Store using the Add-AppxPackage PowerShell cmdlet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get the output stating Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions. This...
The Verge
Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams, Office, Windows, and Xbox to VR
Microsoft and Meta looked like they were on a collision course last year, poised to compete heavily for the future of work in the metaverse. But today, both companies announced they are partnering to collaborate on how people will work and even game in virtual reality. That starts with Microsoft bringing its biggest services — Teams, Office, Windows, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming — to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.
daystech.org
Advanced SystemCare 16: AI-powered PC Optimizer and Cleaner to Make Windows PC Faster, and Safer | Region
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IObit, the world’s main system utilities and safety software program supplier, as we speak pronounces the discharge of its flagship Windows instrument – Advanced SystemCare 16. The all-in-one PC utility with full-scale enhanced options can deeply clear junk information, fast increase startup, in addition to highly effective safeguard privateness in a single click on, which might at all times preserve a cleaner, smoother, and safer Windows PC for tens of millions of customers worldwide.
Comments / 0