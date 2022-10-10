Secure Boot is an important security feature that prevents malicious software from loading on system startup. Most modern computers are capable of Secure Boot and on most of them, it is enabled by default. It is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry. If Secure Boot is enabled, the firmware checks the signature of each piece of boot software at the time PC starts. If it finds the signature of a boot software invalid, it blocks it from loading. In this way, Secure Boot acts as a security gate. Hence, Secure Boot is an essential feature in Windows OS and it should be enabled on all Secure Boot-supported devices. In this article, we will see what you should do if you see the Secure Boot Unsupported error message in Windows 11.

