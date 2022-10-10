"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football
Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. “I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me,” West wrote. “After talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment.”
WTHI
Sycamore football looking to end losing streak
The Indiana State football team will try to pick up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season Saturday when they visit Youngstown State. ISU enters 1-4, they've dropped four straight.
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022
Nothing is more important than family, not even Indiana basketball. Check out two sweet videos of guard Tamar Bates and his baby girl Leilani and assistant coach Kenya Hunter dancing with his daughter Kendall at Hoosier Hysteria 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
mymixfm.com
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Fox 59
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
Indiana Daily Student
Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs
The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
Comments / 1