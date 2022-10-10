"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning

The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO