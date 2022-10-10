Thank your parents. It was illegal from the start. You should go home and protest why your country isn't great. If you can't follow the laws then bye. Stop whining and start applying for citizenship, if you can't do that then go home
I am so sick of this sense of self entitlement. It doesn't matter how you got here or who brought you here, you are still illegal. If anything should be defunded, defund the groups that support this bunch of illegals and their parents who deliberately and with forethought, entered thus country legally.
I have no sympathy.others come into this country through the front door waiting years to be vetted and be accepted others have chosen to serve this countryand than be accepted. DACA to me is a slap in the face to all those that did it through the front door and not sliding in the cloak of darkness and than proclaim poor.me
Comments / 151