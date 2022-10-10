ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

COVID vs Cold: How to tell the difference when you're feeling sick

Pediatric practices are expanding to address the influx of families flooding offices across the DMV with sick children. But is it COVID-19 or just the common cold?. The only surefire way to know if your child is suffering from a cold or COVID is by getting tested. Even so, testing aside, there are some hints that distinguish the two.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?

People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
Bay Weekly

Caring Collection Closes After 40 Years

After 40 years of crafting glass angels, Caring Collection is coming to a close. Its founder Bobbie Burnett is bidding farewell to her Annapolis-based nonprofit that creates stained glass pieces and donates the proceeds to cancer research. Burnett, 84, unintentionally began the Caring Collection in Christmas 1981 when her neighbor,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Chronic Pain#Pain Pills#Pain Relievers#Tylenol#Diseases#General Health#Oxycontin
CBS Baltimore

Homeless advocates push Baltimore leaders for more resources

BALTIMORE - Members of the homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway are speaking out about an incident that happened last weekend. That homeless encampment remains underneath I-83 in downtown Baltimore.For decades, those who are homeless have set up camp in that area."You've got more than 100 years of homeless underneath this bridge - 100 years," Baltimore resident David Dalton said. Homeless advocates and those in the homeless community want Baltimore City leaders to hear their concerns."You see it. It's wet, real wet," Ashford Ford said. "It's what it is. That's why I say we need housing." Many of those without a home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return

Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy